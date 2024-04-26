The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

As Day 2 of the NFL draft starts Friday night, the Ravens may have to hurry up and wait. Again.

They were patient Thursday night, when they watched Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins fall to them at No. 30 overall. With picks near the end of the second (No. 62 overall) and third rounds (No. 93), will general manager Eric DeCosta stay put or move around?

Round 1, No. 30 overall: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Ravens said after the draft that they were hoping Wiggins would fall to them in the first round, but a run on offensive linemen probably forced their hand. Nine linemen were among the first 29 picks, leaving the Ravens with a few good cornerback options at No. 30: Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Wiggins.

Wiggins, who won’t turn 21 until August, might have the highest ceiling of the three. While his thin frame needs filling out, Wiggins’ elite speed (4.28-second 40-yard dash) and football IQ should give him a chance to compete for significant snaps as a rookie. Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are still the Ravens’ top outside cornerbacks, but injuries at the position have been a persistent thorn in the defense’s side.

With the defense bolstered, the Ravens are expected to address their offensive line on Day 2. The team lost starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency and traded right tackle Morgan Moses. Edge rushers and wide receivers could also be priority positions in the second and third rounds.

