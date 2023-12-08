A day after missing practice with an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at work Friday.

Jackson was absent Thursday for the first time this season, throwing his availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams into some uncertainty. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken declined to comment on his status after practice, deferring to coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Harbaugh said Jackson is “recovered”: “Feeling good. Full of life.”

Jackson, who’s been sidelined at times by illness over his career, seemed to be practicing without limitations in the portion of practice open to reporters. An injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a season when injuries have hit quarterbacks across the NFL hard, Jackson has started all 12 games for the Ravens, leading them to first place in the AFC North and a chance at home-field advantage in the playoffs. If he’s unavailable, backup Tyler Huntley would be expected to start against the Rams, who’ve won three straight games and are fighting for a playoff berth.

Only one Ravens player, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., was missing at practice Friday, continuing a week of good health for the team in its return from the bye. Beckham hasn’t been listed on the team’s injury report this week and could be getting a day off.

“It’s been good for us,” Harbaugh said of the bye. “Our guys are in good spirits. The time off will be good for us physically and mentally as well. But it’s part of the National Football League. We have a big challenge in front of us Sunday, and that’s what everybody is focusing on.”