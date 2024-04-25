The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s almost here. The NFL draft starts Thursday, and you will soon know who your newest Ravens are.

This year’s draft takes on greater importance for the Ravens with their tight salary cap situation and the loss of contributors to free agency. Although the Ravens made a star signing in Derrick Henry, their other free agency moves have mostly been about depth.

There are positions, such as safety and potentially linebacker, where depth is all that’s needed. Others need young blood to start building for the long term. But certain positions, specifically offensive line and wide receiver, desperately need added talent. And the draft is the best place for general manager Eric DeCosta to go shopping with the spending limits on his salary cap-determined budget.

With the help of Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator and its prospect rankings, here’s one last mock draft before the real thing begins (picks were made in an attempt to avoid prospects who have already been profiled).

Round 1 (No. 30) Arizona T Jordan Morgan

With experience as a tackle and a guard, Morgan could be a valuable piece as the Ravens rebuild the offensive line. They’re down a tackle and both guards, and the remaining tackle, Ronnie Stanley, is getting up there in football years. Morgan’s versatility, which comes from experience and athleticism, could alleviate some of the Ravens’ problems, much as Patrick Mekari’s versatility did last season. However, Morgan has the potential to become a starter rather than someone who plugs in here and there.

The Ravens certainly seemed interested when they attended Arizona’s Pro Day. In addition to sharing lunch with him, they worked him out individually not once but twice. The New York Jets ran him through individual drills followed by the Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys. Then the Ravens went again. They worked him out at both right and left tackle.

Despite measuring 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Morgan has difficulties that come down to strength. According to PFF’s evaluation, he gets pushed around and has trouble redirecting defenders. Although he has good anchor technique, he “lacks sand in the pants to truly stop them cold,” the evaluation says. The Ravens will hope that an NFL nutritionist-curated diet and strength and conditioning program will help. Morgan has the foundation of athleticism and technique, and he can build upon the rest.

Based on PFF’s grades, Morgan showed improvement every season over his last three years in college. He finished 2023 with an 83.5 grade. In the Pac-12, Morgan didn’t consistently play the best competition college football has to offer, but he did face No. 2 Washington and his team finished the year ranked 11th in the Associated Press poll.

Also considered: Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin

Round 2 (No. 62) Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

It was a win that Isaac, ranked No. 38 by PFF, was still around by pick No. 62. Although the Ravens need to address wide receiver, there weren’t any whose rankings matched the value of the pick. Their needs at edge are not as urgent in that the Ravens have more options next season, but the position is essential and the Ravens’ long-term depth is lacking.

At 6-4, 254 pounds, Isaac is slightly smaller than his former teammate and current Raven Odafe Oweh, but once again the Ravens can hope he will build his strength over time. The technique and the athleticism are there — as is the violent mentality that the Ravens defense loves.

Isaac was a big part of the Nittany Lions’ dynamic defense. Two of his worst games came against the best opponents, Ohio State and Michigan, but Michigan won the national championship and Ohio State finished in the top 10. Isaac also gained experience against No. 9 Ole Miss.

Also considered: Alabama edge Chris Braswell, UConn guard Christian Haynes

Round 3 (No. 93) Virginia WR Malik Washington

The Ravens can’t go any further into the draft without taking a wide receiver, and Washington’s ranking (No. 90) is a good deal for the pick. While you always hope to hit on a star capable of being a No. 1 receiver, the Ravens really need players who can chip in as depth receivers and will develop into solid starters over time. Next season, they’re returning starters Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers.

Washington is another small receiver like Flowers. He’s 5-8 and 194 pounds. He brings a lot of the same strengths, including separation and change of direction. The benefit is that the Ravens have proven they know how to utilize a player like him; the downside is they already have someone like him.

Washington cooked some of the best competition he faced last season. He graded out with an 85.6 against No. 21 NC State and a 90 against No. 19 Louisville. He isn’t powerful enough to push through traffic, nor can he jump above it, but he showed he could compete when contested. Washington would play the slot at the NFL level.

Also considered: Florida State cornerback Renardo Green, Washington edge Bralen Trice, Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson

Round 4 (No. 113) Florida State CB Jarrian Jones

This round is the perfect place to pick up a player who can contribute immediately on special teams and hopefully grow into a contributor at his position. Oftentimes, cornerbacks are good choices here because they can act as gunners on special teams.

Jones is ranked 113th, exactly where the Ravens picked. He has decent size at 6 foot and 191 pounds. He’s played some stiff competition in LSU, Clemson and Florida. He finished the year with 25 tackles and three interceptions.

Jones unfortunately lacks the speed needed on the outside, but he excelled as a slot corner. He has the quickness of mind and feet needed when playing in the slot, and those things should translate well. He is a reliable tackler, and he will contribute in the run defense, which makes him likely to fit into the fluidity of the Ravens defense. Although speed is a problem, the Ravens can teach him technique to help make up, at least partially, for what he lacks.

Also considered: Washington State edge Brennan Jackson, Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson

Round 4 (No. 130) Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

Although there aren’t any star running backs in this draft, there’s solid depth in rounds 3-5, DeCosta said. And the Ravens are in serious need of depth with Keaton Mitchell recovering from ACL surgery.

Allen is one of the few 20-year-olds in the draft, so he has a lot of years of development left — but he’s already 6-2, 245 pounds. Compared to Mitchell’s speed and Justice Hill’s shiftiness, Allen adds a power element behind Henry (who really does it all).

Similar to Henry, Allen isn’t known for being a receiving option, but he has been successful when put in those situations. The biggest concerns about Allen are his vision and decision-making, which was inconsistent at the college level.

Also considered: Colorado State edge Mohamed Kamara, USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

Round 5 (No. 165) Michigan G Zak Zinter

As the Ravens bulk up the offensive line, why not look to the reigning national champions? Although Morgan might end up being a guard rather than a tackle at the NFL level, he and Zinter are different players. Morgan has the athleticism but not the power, and Zinter has significant power but could be a better athlete in the movement and flexibility departments.

According to PFF, the 6-foot-6, 322-pound guard is powerful, carrying a lot of weight in his upper half that gives him push power. He was a significant part of the Wolverines’ run success — and the Ravens are known for their run game. He needs to improve his lower-body strength and his technique, but the Ravens might determine Joe D’Alessandris is up to the task.

Also considered: Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson, Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington

Round 6 (No. 218) Texas Tech S Tyler Owens

The Ravens have two stars at safety, but after Geno Stone’s departure in free agency, they have zero depth. It’s not likely that a sixth-round safety works his way into the rotation — but it’s not impossible. Just look at Stone, who was a seventh-round pick.

Owens was inconsistent through his redshirt senior season, with solid performances against West Virginia and TCU and weaker ones against Kansas and Baylor. However, he had a much stronger season in 2022, his first year with Texas Tech after transferring from Texas. He had his best performances in the biggest games, including a bowl victory over Ole Miss. Owens can also contribute on special teams, which Stone was a major role player for.

Also considered: Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Alabama running back Jase McClellan, UCLA running back Carson Steele

Round 7 (No. 228) Illinois WR Casey Washington

At 6-2, 200 pounds, Washington adds a level of size that’s missing in the receiving corps. This far into the draft, it’s hard to predict how a player will translate, but why not mix it up by going for a guy with height? Washington finished in the top 10 in the Big Ten in regular-season receptions, as well as in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in conference games. There’s no guarantee he’d play over Tylan Wallace or Deonte Harty, but he adds size neither of them has.

Also considered: Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson, Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones

Round 7 (No. 250) Penn State CB Daequan Hardy

The Ravens have had success with undersize players recently, so they might be willing to take a chance with the 5-foot-9, 181-pound Hardy. He’s quick but not speedy, so the Ravens would have to make sure they play to his strengths. Hardy, who played in a competitive conference on a solid Penn State defense, has good vision and can contribute on the blitz. He might fit into a dynamic scheme.

Also considered: Maryland tackle Delmar Glaze, USF tackle Donovan Jennings