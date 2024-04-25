The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s hard to know what the Ravens will do with their first-round draft pick Thursday night. It’s just as hard to find a prospect who’s not linked to them at No. 30 overall.

A review of 65 recent first-round mock drafts found 20 different players picked to land in Baltimore. Offensive linemen lead the way, with Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton at the head of the line, but the best player available on general manager Eric DeCosta’s draft board will change as the night unfolds.

Here’s a roundup of dozens of first-round projections for the Ravens. All picks are at No. 30 overall, unless noted otherwise.

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton (15)

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: “Baltimore lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency and traded right tackle Morgan Moses to New York. It needs to address that unit because it will become a major issue if Ronnie Stanley finds himself dealing with injuries yet again.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: “The Ravens need reinforcements at offensive line, and Guyton is a good athlete who is an easy mover in space but still needs work in refining his game. He has quality starting tackle upside, something so hard to find at this point in the draft, and wouldn’t necessarily need to play right away. He would also give them a player to keep the bottom from falling out in case Ronnie Stanley’s career keeps trending downward.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: “Baltimore traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets in March, so bringing in Guyton to compete with Daniel Faalele makes a ton of sense. Guyton also played a bit of left tackle at Oklahoma, so he could back up 2025 free agent Ronnie Stanley if the veteran loses time to injury again.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “Guyton only started 15 games in college, so he has plenty still to learn. However, the Ravens traditionally do a nice job developing linemen. With Guyton, there’s so much to work with. He’s a well-proportioned 6-foot-7, 322-pounder who has long arms, strong hands and tremendous athleticism for a big man. The Ravens, who need a young and talented offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses last month, will happily deal with Guyton’s inevitable growing pains. It was tempting to take Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry — and don’t be surprised if Baltimore does just that — but it was too hard to pass up a plug-and-play right tackle with Guyton’s upside.”

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: “It would not be a surprise to see the Ravens trade out of this spot, either back into Round 2 or possibly up with the thought that the overall draft class is not as deep as they like. It is, however, a deep tackle class and staying put will give the Ravens someone they can plug in as a starter on the right side of the line this season and eventually move to the left side. If the 6-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton is still available here, they get a large and athletic player who immediately checks that box. He didn’t allow a sack in more than 350 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season for the Sooners and would give quarterback Lamar Jackson the protection he needs for years to come.”

CBS Sports’ R.J. White: “The Ravens have needs all over the offensive line aside from center with three starters departing, and Guyton is someone who can be groomed to take over for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle after the veteran’s contract was reworked for 2024. Stanley has also played just 31 games over the last four seasons, so Guyton may be needed sooner rather than later.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

New York Daily News’ Antwan Staley: “Solidifying the Ravens’ offensive line is a top priority for the Ravens. That is why Baltimore selects Guyton, who is an excellent pass protector who could play at either left or right tackle in the league. At 6-foot-8, 322 pounds, Guyton plays with a high center of gravity and the footwork to consistently keep pass rushers in front of him.”

WalterFootball’s Walter Cherepinsky: “The Ravens could stand to bolster their guards. Lamar Jackson was the MVP when he had Marshal Yanda blocking for him. Tyler Guyton is a massive tackle with great athleticism for someone his size.”

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: “General manager Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling with injuries. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, yet he has enough athleticism to eventually make a move to the left side of the line.”

NFL.com’s Charles Davis: “Head coach John Harbaugh has mentioned upgrading the offensive line, and Guyton will help do that. The former tight end has been a right tackle in college, but has the attributes to move to the blind side.”

The 33rd Team’s Mike Tannenbaum: “The Baltimore Ravens lost a bunch of offensive linemen in free agency, so they’re taking Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. He’s smooth and played on the right side of the Sooners’ line, protecting left-handed QB Dillon Gabriel’s blindside. Guyton allowed zero sacks last season, but you’d like to see him play a little stronger.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

NBC Sports Boston: “There is some question as to whether or not Guyton’s approach to his craft and his relative inexperience (just 14 starts at tackle and only one on the left side) will cause him to slide right out of the first round. If that’s the case, the Patriots could pounce early in the second round. His traits are hard to find.”

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema: “Guyton’s experience and technique are raw, but he is a high-ceiling offensive tackle. The Ravens will likely take a tackle sometime in Round 1. Here [at No. 23 overall], they trade up for one of the last sure-fire first-round projections at the position.”

The Denver Post’s Ryan McFadden: “Protecting 2-time MVP Lamar Jackson should be a priority after losing three starting offensive linemen this offseason. Guyton only started 14 career games at offensive tackle. Still, he can become a high-level pass protector at either tackle spot.”

Underdog Fantasy’s Hayden Winks: “He has the physical tools to go higher than this, but Guyton is a real project. He started college as a tight end, then had to transfer to Oklahoma to start his career at right tackle. He is light on his feet and strong up top, but Guyton could put on some lower-half weight and work on his technique. The Ravens have been patient with other prospects in this range, and more importantly, they have a massive hole at right tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets.”

Georgia OT Amarius Mims (7)

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “The Baltimore Ravens could consider trading out of the first round if a team wants to move up to get a quarterback, but, if Mims is available, Baltimore will be ecstatic to make the pick. The Ravens fill their biggest need with Mims, who didn’t allow a sack at Georgia. Mims will start immediately at right tackle. Adding a big-bodied blocker for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would be a best-case scenario for the Ravens.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov: “Amarius Mims lacks experience (just 802 college snaps) but has the talent to become a long-term starter at either tackle spot. The Baltimore Ravens seem to be going year-to-year with Ronnie Stanley right now, which could make them the perfect spot for Mims.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis: “A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken’s playbook, Mims’ 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun. He could start straight away following the trade of previous RT Morgan Moses to the Jets.”

Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan: “As multiple scouting sources told us, Amarius Mims is the perfect prospect to have sit for a season and then take over at left tackle in Year 2. Veteran OT Ronnie Stanley, who agreed to a pay cut last month, is in the final year of his contract.”

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “Mims’ size and athleticism are special, even in this top-flight OL draft class. The only issues are that he hasn’t played much football and he struggled to stay healthy last fall. But when he was on the field — including his very first college start against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff back in January 2023 — he has been dominant. And if he had stayed healthy in ‘23 (he also tweaked his hamstring at the combine) he would’ve been an easy top-15 pick.”

CBS Sports’ Dave Richard: “Baltimore probably knows Mims isn’t ready for full-time duty (he’s the giant Georgia lineman who had eight starts in college). However, if he hits the ground running in training camp then he could definitely take the starting right tackle job by Week 1. Don’t underestimate that — Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Mims in 2021-22 and may be able to help him adjust. In time, Mims has the potential to be one of the best tackles in the league; he’s just not quite there yet.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin: “The Ravens might draft a receiver with this pick to replace Odell Beckham. But they used recent first-round picks on Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, and also have a need at right tackle. They fill it with Mims, a 6-7 behemoth who fits their usual profile.”

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan (7)

Pro Football Focus’ Cris Collinsworth: “The Ravens did sign Josh Jones, the former third-round pick of the Cardinals who played with Houston last year, but they need more help on the offensive line. Jordan Morgan reminds me of Graham Barton of Duke. He isn’t flashy. but he’s a complete player who consistently gets in front of people, can play inside and wins consistently. He plays with good energy, always battles and, even when beaten, exerts great effort to recover. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has more upside at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, but he’s a former defensive end who is still converting to the offensive line. Guyton struggles to stay on blocks, and Morgan is just more consistent at this point. Morgan is versatile and plays hard, and you will never regret having him on your team.”

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “For Todd Monken’s attack to ascend even further in Year 2 and beyond, Baltimore will have to reload an offensive front in flux. Versatile and athletic, Morgan gives the team the flexibility of a short-term fix inside and a long-term option at either offensive tackle spot.”

PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski: “The Ravens lost both starting guards in free agency and they traded RT Morgan Moses to the Jets.”

FantasyPros’ Andrew Erickson: “Death, taxes, and the Ravens going OT in Round 1. The smoke from the Jordan Morgan fire is HOT.”

Fantasy Life’s Matthew Freedman: “The Ravens traded away RT Morgan Moses this offseason, and Morgan (who started 37 games at Arizona) has the potential to replace him right away. If he doesn’t fit at RT, the Ravens can also kick Morgan inside given that they also lost LG John Simpson and RG Kevin Zeitler in free agency.”

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings: “This is rich for Jordan Morgan on my board, but he’s an energized athlete at around 6-6, 320 pounds, with the mobility to stick at tackle and the explosion, frame proportions, and physical edge to slide inside and thrive at guard. His versatility could make him an asset.”

Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris: “The Ravens are replacing Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses, while already rotating their tackles last season.”

Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson (5)

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “The Ravens drafting another Penn State edge rusher in the first round? Robinson has the best first step in this class and the upside of a pass rusher who can produce double-digit sacks.”

The Ringer’s Ben Solak: “Baltimore really should be going offensive line no matter what, but, man — if Robinson falls to them, wouldn’t it feel so Ravens-y for them to snag him? Baltimore went for an explosive Penn State pass rusher a few seasons ago in Odafe Oweh, who has been only a rotational player for them, but Robinson fits the mold they’ve pursued in recent drafts in Oweh and Michigan’s David Ojabo. I don’t think Eric DeCosta will be put off by recent misses, especially with the shoes of Jadeveon Clowney to fill.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: “The Ravens always seem to scoop up value later in the first round and that’s exactly what they do here, grabbing the most explosive pass rusher in this year’s class. Robinson has work to do on his rush plan and needs to be stronger when taking on blocks, but he’s got an incredibly electric first step.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller: “No team loves toolsy pass-rushers like the Ravens, who have drafted Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo in recent years. Neither has produced like an early-round draft choice yet, but Robinson has the upside to make a big impact in Baltimore. He is the draft’s fastest pass-rusher (4.48 in the 40 at the combine) with devastating burst off the snap. He produced only four sacks last season, but his ceiling is the highest of any edge player in the class.”

Sporting News’ Tyler Forness: “The Ravens capitalize on my fourth-ranked player in the class, which is what they do every year: take the player who is just that good who shouldn’t be available.”

Missouri DL/EDGE Darius Robinson (4)

ESPN.com’s Field Yates: “Robinson does a little bit of everything and is super versatile. He was a defensive tackle early in his Missouri career before moving into an edge role, finishing with 8.5 sacks in his final season. The Ravens lost Jadeveon Clowney in free agency this offseason, but Robinson would keep this Baltimore pass rush strong.”

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang: “The Ravens boasted arguably the most physical defense in the NFL a year ago, but given that the club is replacing several key players and its defensive coordinator, reinforcements will be a priority. Robinson looks and plays like a Raven, boasting a rare package of size, physicality and positional versatility.”

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt: “The Ravens get some continued help on the outside. This is a team that always drafts the best possible player and the best available player.”

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora: “The Ravens did well to retain Justin Madubuike, but Robinson can play all over the Ravens’ multiple front. He’s strong and plays with a good motor and the Ravens build their team inside-out. A solid addition late in Round 1.”

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins (3)

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “The Ravens always value players who can rush the quarterback and guys who can cover pass catchers. Wiggins has outstanding cover ability, but Baltimore will need to help him be a little more of an urgent defender against the run.”

Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins: “Wiggins is a big-play guy, which makes him a good fit for Baltimore’s defense.”

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino: “No team lost more in free agency than the Baltimore Ravens. They have the depth to recover, but upgrading the secondary with a star-level presence would be a boost. Recent mid-round picks have proven playable at best but have failed to be shutdown options against top competition. Nate Wiggins has the speed, physicality and awareness to be an excellent running mate for Marlon Humphrey.”

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (3)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “As we said earlier, DeJean is a tremendous fit for the Baltimore scheme. Corner is on the radar for the Ravens, too, with McKinstry a consideration, as would a pass rusher (Robinson?) or receiver (one of the Texas guys?). There’s also a bit of a question on whether having DeJean and Kyle Hamilton might be redundant. Personally, I think Baltimore would be dangerous with both.”

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell: “The Ravens lost Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone, the AFC’s interception leader in 2023, off [Mike] Macdonald’s top-ranked defense from last season. Many in the NFL believe DeJean is going to be a terrific pro safety.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: “He is a versatile player who could play both corner and safety. We know how the Ravens love to move secondary players around. He would work.”

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (3)

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager: “Kool-Aid could go much higher on Thursday. I know teams that absolutely love him. Nick Saban has been singing his praises to those who’ll listen. The Baltimore-Alabama pipeline is real.”

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz: “It almost feels unfair for a player like McKinstry to fall to Baltimore. But the Ravens have been short on corners for a few years, and McKinstry has the versatility their defense needs. If there is a knock against him, it’s that he has a Jones fracture in his foot that was discovered at the combine. But Kool-Aid decided to run a 40-yard dash at his Pro Day (something most players in consideration for Round 1 may not have done with a foot injury), and he finished with a time of 4.47. That showcased not only his recovery, but also — cliché alert — that he loves football and will play through injury. Don’t underrate that with coaches.”

The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora: “Veteran Marlon Humphrey — another Alabama CB — has been hurt, and the Ravens love to load up on defensive backs and players from this Crimson Tide program. They also have a pressing need on the offensive line, where Jordan Morgan could fit, or, if you want a really deep cut, Blake Fisher of Notre Dame. (Both Harbaugh brothers taking Notre Dame offensive linemen in the first round just feels like nature healing.)”

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell (2)

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: “The Ravens have taken wide receivers in the first round in three of the past five drafts. Marquise Brown was fine for a while, but Rashod Bateman has been disappointing, and Zay Flowers is just starting. Baltimore needs to replace the big plays of Odell Beckham, and Mitchell can help them restore that in a bigger body.”

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms: “I think it’s a little bit more of a look at the future [with the Ravens]. Mitchell’s got big-time potential. He’s not my favorite guy ... Too much coasting. But there is big-time potential. The body, the speed, the measurables, the numbers, all of that are definitely first-round worthy.”

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia (2)

SB Nation’s J.P. Acosta: “Yes, the Ravens could use another receiver to aid QB Lamar Jackson, but the Baltimore offensive line has been ravaged by injury. Ronnie Stanley was rotating snaps for most of the season and still might not fully be back from injury. Suamataia can play either tackle spot, and is an easy mover with a lot of upside.”

Miami Herald’s Greg Cote: “Pegged a second-round pick, but Baltimore is smarter than most teams, so that makes it this a stealth-steal, not a reach. Besides, I always like to sneak at least one head-scratcher in my first round.”

Texas WR Xavier Worthy (2)

WalterFootball’s Charlie Campbell: “The Ravens seem poised to lose Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. Here’s a young replacement to go with Zay Flowers. Worthy totaled 75 receptions in 2023 for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot, 169-pounder is a quick, shifty, undersized playmaker who can get open vertically and is a threat to score on any reception. Worthy had an impressive debut in 2021 with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he turned 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine scores.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina: “Xavier Worthy exploded onto the draft scene after his 4.21-second 40-yard dash time broke the NFL Combine record. The blazing-fast former Longhorn would provide another much-needed weapon for Lamar Jackson as they look to reload, attack the AFC, and return to the AFC Championship Game.”

Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2)

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr: “A physical ballhawk who can compete when a running play comes barreling right into his purview? That sounds like a Ravens cornerback to me. Continuing to build on the ascension of this versatile secondary is the key to Baltimore’s success. Kyle Hamilton was unleashed a year ago, and now we have a steppingstone to another evolution of this intimidating defense.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank: “At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and with 4.51 speed, Rakestraw doesn’t move the needle in terms of size or speed. But he plays faster than his 40 time and is a strong and tough kid for his size. Rakestraw, the sixth (and final) corner taken in this year’s first round, only had one interception in 35 games over four seasons at Missouri, so you wonder about his lack of production. But he did have 24 pass breakups and 8.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a sack, so he’s pretty active. He’s also been banged up — torn ACL as a sophomore and a groin injury this past year that cost him games. But he’s a tough, aggressive corner who loves to compete. Whether that’s enough to offset his lack of measurables remains to be seen. The Ravens haven’t drafted a corner in the first two rounds since Marlon Humphrey in 2017, and while he’s still going strong heading into his eighth season, the Ravens could use some help at corner around him.”

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey (2)

Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs: “How many times have we been here before, saying the Ravens need to get Lamar Jackson help on the outside? McConkey isn’t a vertical stretch guy but he’s super crafty and smooth and the kind of player who could really help Lamar Jackson.”

The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi: “McConkey, for whatever reason, feels like he’s at the top of the list for WRs that fans don’t want. But that fear is unfounded — aside from the guys who are set to go top-10, he’s as good of a playmaker as anybody in this class and would be a great complement to a WR core that already has Zay Flowers.”

Duke OL Graham Barton (2)

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: “Barton could be the first center drafted, and there are other teams I could see jumping on him ahead of this spot. But in this scenario, he goes after [West Virginia center Zach] Frazier and falls to the Ravens, who have center covered (by Tyler Linderbaum) but do have starting jobs open elsewhere on the line. Barton might fit best at guard, though he also has 34 college starts at left tackle, so Baltimore could try him outside, too. Either way, he’s a tough, smart and ornery blocker who has the makeup to settle in as a quality pro.”

NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers: “The Ravens lost both of their starting guards in free agency, but they always seem to have a plan on how to turn over talent in the trenches. Barton, like [Washington lineman Troy] Fautanu, has position versatility and premium athleticism to plug right in.”

Alabama OT JC Latham (1)

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness: “After trading away Morgan Moses, the Ravens seeing one of the top right tackle prospects in the draft fall to them would be an ideal scenario. Latham earned PFF pass- and run-blocking grades of 81.7 and 79.6, respectively, and would be a plug-and-play starter on the right side.”

Houston OT Patrick Paul (1)

Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn: “Paul wouldn’t be as surprising of a first-round selection as many expect considering his measurables (6-8, 331 lbs), athletic ability, play strength and competitive toughness, and Baltimore’s team infrastructure would be a great spot for him to refine his unrefined skill set. Baltimore also has holes at several positions on its line, so addressing the position multiple times in this draft is likely to happen.”

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (1)

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar: “Last season, the Ravens selected Boston College’s Zay Flowers with the 23rd pick in the draft, and Flowers responded with an outstanding season. In Todd Monken’s offense, it would be wise to double down at the receiver position in the first round. Let’s give Baltimore another explosive target in the 6-2 7/8, 209-pound Thomas, who may have been LSU’s No. 2 receiver in 2023, but that’s only because Malik Nabers was No. 1. Thomas caught 68 passes on 87 targets for 1,177 yards (17.3 yards per catch), and 17 touchdowns. On deep passes from Jayden Daniels in 2023, Thomas caught 15 balls on 23 targets for 670 yards and 12 touchdowns. If you want a guy who is going to expand your vertical passing palette, Thomas is an ideal addition.”

Oregon C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson (1)

Establish The Run’s Evan Silva: “This offseason, Baltimore lost LG John Simpson (Raiders), RG Kevin Zeitler (Lions), and RT Morgan Moses (Jets). A power pig inside, Powers-Johnson is an environmental Ravens fit.”

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil (1)

CBS Sports’ Eric Galko: “The Ravens may look to trade back here, as a team without many glaring needs and a highly impressive track record of crushing on Day 2 and Day 3 picks. But if they stay put, they might want to grab Mike Sainristil, former star player of head coach John Harbaugh’s brother’s Michigan team, before the Chargers pick at the top of the second round.”

Florida State EDGE Jared Verse (1)

FantasyPros’ Mike Fanelli: “Every year, the Ravens land a player in the first round that should have been off the board already. Verse might not have the same upside as Dallas Turner and Chop Robinson, but he gives Baltimore the safe floor edge rusher they need.”