Three days. Seven rounds. Nine picks. Endless possibilities.

The Ravens will have to wait a while to make their first selection on Day 1 of the NFL draft on Thursday, but given their bevy of picks, they hold significant sway over how the events of the weekend will unfold.

After discussing the Los Angeles Chargers’ signing of running back J.K. Dobbins, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer reveal their hottest takes for the fast-approaching NFL draft. Will the Ravens find a tackle they like at No. 30? Could they take a quarterback on Day 2? And how many trades will Eric DeCosta make?

Tune in live at 11 a.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Paul Mancano

‘The Milkman’ and more: How Ben McDonald comes up with his nicknames

Colton Cowser ‘yeeted’ a ball into the fountains on Saturday. He homered into them on Sunday

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.