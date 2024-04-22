Three days. Seven rounds. Nine picks. Endless possibilities.
The Ravens will have to wait a while to make their first selection on Day 1 of the NFL draft on Thursday, but given their bevy of picks, they hold significant sway over how the events of the weekend will unfold.
After discussing the Los Angeles Chargers’ signing of running back J.K. Dobbins, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer reveal their hottest takes for the fast-approaching NFL draft. Will the Ravens find a tackle they like at No. 30? Could they take a quarterback on Day 2? And how many trades will Eric DeCosta make?
