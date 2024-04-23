Is your head spinning from all the mock drafts flying around? Is your YouTube search history filled with cornerback prospect tape? Are you having trouble sleeping while thinking about fifth-round offensive linemen?
Draft week can be a blur. And we’re here to add to the noise.
Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus to produce a seven-round, Ravens-focused mock draft, going through all nine of the team’s picks.
Tune in live at 1 p.m.