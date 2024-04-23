Is your head spinning from all the mock drafts flying around? Is your YouTube search history filled with cornerback prospect tape? Are you having trouble sleeping while thinking about fifth-round offensive linemen?

Draft week can be a blur. And we’re here to add to the noise.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus to produce a seven-round, Ravens-focused mock draft, going through all nine of the team’s picks.

Tune in live at 1 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Paul Mancano

Revealing our spiciest Ravens draft takes | Banner Ravens Podcast

‘The Milkman’ and more: How Ben McDonald comes up with his nicknames

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.