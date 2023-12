The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens won the game, but lost their emerging rookie running back. Where does the offense go from here?

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer react to the team’s 23-7 win over the Jaguars, breaking down another uneven performance from the offense, a statement game from tight end Isaiah Likely and a dominant showing from the defense. They discuss the season-ending injury to running back Keaton Mitchell, then look at the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.