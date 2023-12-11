In each of the Ravens’ three defeats this season, the offense had wasted late-game possessions, fading in the clutch. In a Week 3 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens managed just two first downs over their final four possessions. Two weeks later, Jackson threw an interception, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs on the Ravens’ final drives of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 10, needing breathing room on their final possession, the Ravens couldn’t build on their narrow lead over the Cleveland Browns, who put the game away with a field goal as time expired.