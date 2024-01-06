The Ravens have signed defensive tackle Michael Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension through 2025, according to ESPN, retaining one of their top run defenders after a strong season.

Pierce, 31, who entered this season as a pending free agent after taking a $2 million pay cut as part of a contract restructure, has started all 16 games and played 605 defensive snaps this season, both career highs. Injuries limited him to 11 total starts over his 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings and 2022 season in Baltimore, where he started his career in 2016.

Pierce is tied for third on the Ravens in run stops (20), which are tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense, according to Pro Football Focus, and is behind only defensive lineman Travis Jones in run-stop rate (10.6%).

Pierce has one sack this season and 30 quarterback pressures, according to PFF, fifth most on the Ravens and by far the most of his career. He’s also second among NFL interior linemen in pass coverage snaps, as much a reflection of his increased role on obvious passing downs as it is defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s schematic creativity.

Pierce is the second Ravens defensive linemen to earn a contract extension over the past five months, after Broderick Washington signed a three-year, $15.8 million deal in August. Now the Ravens have to figure out whether they can keep Pro Bowl defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, a pending free agent who leads the team with 13 sacks.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

