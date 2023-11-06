The Ravens again look like the NFL’s best team. They say they can get better.

“It just feels good,” Beckham said. “When the Super Bowl [injury] happened, and I went down, there were contemplations on whether I wanted to come back and do this all over again, and I just said to myself for any other kid out there who is watching and was once inspired, ‘What message would I send to give up?’ Even if I came out here and had one catch in the NFL, I said I would be happy. I know I was probably lying [to] myself. I have a lot of high expectations.