Ravens agree to terms with WR Laquon Treadwell, adding another former top pick

The Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Laquon Treadwell, according to his agent, adding another former first-round pick to their wide receiver corps.

Treadwell, 27, played in six games last season for the Seattle Seahawks, catching six of his 10 targets for 42 yards. He had 33 catches for a career-high 434 yards and a touchdown in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him before last season. He signed with Seattle in November after stints on the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-2 Treadwell has struggled to live up to expectations since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him No. 23 overall in 2016. He never had more than 35 catches or 302 yards in a single season in Minnesota, and he’s appeared in just 23 games over the past three years.

Treadwell is the third former first-round pick the Ravens have signed at wide receiver this offseason. The team finalized deals with Nelson Agholor (No. 20 overall in 2015) in March and Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12 overall in 2014) in April. Two years after drafting wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens also took Zay Flowers No. 22 overall in April.

Terms of Treadwell’s deal, first reported by the NFL Network, were not disclosed.