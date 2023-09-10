Ravens instant analysis: What we learned from 25-9 win over the Texans

The Ravens beat the Texans 25-9 in their season-opening game at M&T Bank Sunday. For a full recap, click here.

Read on for the initial takeaways from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Offense fizzles

The Ravens’ offense had hummed in season openers under Lamar Jackson. Which made his struggles Sunday — with a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, an upgraded wide receiver room and an injury-marred Houston Texans defense — all the more surprising. This was a game won with situational football, not exciting football. If the injuries to Baltimore’s offensive line are significant, it could be hard for Jackson to get comfortable in Monken’s system. That’s bad news considering the pass-rush groups looming on the Ravens’ schedule.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens beat reporter

Zay Flowers delivers

On a day when receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of the game’s most famous athletes in the world, made his return to football, it was Zay Flowers, the Ravens’ prized first-round rookie receiver, who stole the spotlight. Flowers did everything on Sunday: caught passes, made defenders miss, and took handoffs. He finished with nine receptions for 78 yards, both team highs. For the most part, the offense looked clunky and confused for most of Sunday’s game in Offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s new system, but Flowers was the anomaly. The Ravens have struggled to find productive first-round receivers, but in his first game, Flowers proved that the Ravens may have finally gotten one.

— Kris Rhim, Ravens beat reporter

Leaning on what has worked

While it was positive to see a few big catches out of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., it’s clear that the Ravens aren’t fully up to speed on some of the new aspects after starters got no preseason action. While losing J.K. Dobbins is a huge blow, the Raven’s run game — which has been one of the league’s best throughout the Jackson era — will ease the evolution into Todd Monken’s fully realized passing attack. Getting Mark Andrews back as soon as possible should help a lot, too.

— Kyle Goon, sports columnist

Expected struggles

The downside of Baltimore’s decision to not play any of its starters and established veterans in the preseason was apparent in the season opener against the Texans. It wasn’t the sharpest offensive outing for the Ravens in the regular season debut Monken. While much of the offseason buzz has been on the Ravens new air attack and receiving weapons, its rushing attack was still its bread and butter and the main source for points against Houston, with three touchdowns on the ground for running backs. The Ravens won a game they should’ve, but they didn’t deliver on expectations out the gate.

— Aron Yohannes, sports reporter

Reasons to worry

The Ravens looked a lot like a team that didn’t use its starting units in pre-season games — which they are. A John Harbaugh-coached squad won’t be this sloppy for long — the penalties were egregious — and the offense needs time to grow into whatever it will become (it also needs Mark Andrews back.) The defense looked mostly fine against ... well ... the Texans. That’s not really saying much.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

But there’s no way around the larger issue here: Injuries to Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Williams could end up being a huge deal. Football is a brutal sport, and the best teams always have a next-man-up mentality. But there’s only so much talent to go around in this league.