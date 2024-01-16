Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to practice Tuesday, putting them on track to play in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Houston Texans.

Flowers, the Ravens’ leading receiver, missed the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Steelers and sat out practice last week with a calf injury. Oweh, who stood out in the season-opening win over Houston, left the Ravens’ loss to Pittsburgh with a minor ankle injury and also was sidelined last week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) remains sidelined. He hasn’t practiced since leaving the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The team will also practice Wednesday and Thursday ahead of its playoff opener.

Coach John Harbaugh had said Monday that he was “pretty optimistic” that Flowers and the team’s other banged-up players would be available this week. Along with Flowers and Oweh, linebacker Malik Harrison returned to practice Tuesday. He hadn’t practiced since suffering a groin injury against Miami.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace and inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) were also missing Tuesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who was back at practice Friday after being designated to return off injured reserve, continued to ramp up his workload. Two months after undergoing surgery on his injured left ankle, he participated in team drills and appeared comfortable making cuts and jumping off both feet.