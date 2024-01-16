Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to practice Tuesday, putting them on track to play in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Houston Texans.

Flowers, the Ravens’ leading receiver, missed the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Steelers and sat out practice last week with a calf injury. Oweh, who stood out in the season-opening win over Houston, left the Ravens’ loss to Pittsburgh with a minor ankle injury and also was sidelined last week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) remains sidelined. He hasn’t practiced since leaving the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The team will also practice Wednesday and Thursday ahead of its playoff opener.

Coach John Harbaugh had said Monday that he was “pretty optimistic” that Flowers and the team’s other banged-up players would be available this week. Along with Flowers and Oweh, linebacker Malik Harrison returned to practice Tuesday. He hadn’t practiced since suffering a groin injury against Miami.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace and inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) were also missing Tuesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who was back at practice Friday after being designated to return off injured reserve, continued to ramp up his workload. Two months after undergoing surgery on his injured left ankle, he participated in team drills and appeared comfortable making cuts and jumping off both feet.

Read More

How the Ravens fixed their maligned strength program

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are on top, but C.J. Stroud and the Texans are already knocking

Ravens will face the Texans in playoff opener. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

More from Jonas Shaffer

How the Ravens fixed their maligned strength program

Ravens will face the Texans in playoff opener. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

More From The Banner

Dr. Katie Labor points up at a building on Durst Street in Federal Hill.

What’s your house’s hidden history? This historian is digging up stories, one address at a time.

Why the Ravens’ ravens were pulled from duty — maybe forever

This dovekie, an arctic seabird, was swept ashore in Virginia by a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Maryland didn’t get snow, but we did get ... Arctic birds?

Illustration shows photo of Ivan Bates speaking into microphones on left, officer writing ticket on pad while seated in car, and an empty courtroom with police tickets layered over and between the photos.

Baltimore launched a court docket for citations. Police aren’t writing many of them.