A behind-the-scenes look at the coach keeping St. Frances football going

“I need the best half of football we’ve ever played in our life,” Smith yells before pulling the offensive unit aside. “If we’re going to win tonight, it’s going to be because of this group right here. I need to see everybody’s body language shift. Everybody looks defeated over here. It’s the same expectation as always. The opportunity exists. O-Line, you’re working your ass off. Is it going to be perfect running the ball? Hell no! Those guys are really good too. If you’re a dog, you have to be a dog all the time, straight up! The right dudes to get it done are all right here, but it ain’t going to happen just because you want it to. One play at a time, one step at a time. Together, right?”