You could take in seven original dance competitions, catch a weekend show of local crafts or head out for dinner during Annapolis Restaurant Week. Those are just some of the fun things to do through Feb. 29.

Double bill

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Double billings are an interesting way to hear music — two musicians with different shows occupying the same space in consecutive performances.

You’ll get a chance to hear two singer-songwriters with unique voices do just that. Glen Phillips, best known as the lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Shawn Mullins, best known for the 1998 hit “Lullaby” at Rams Head On Stage. Both work in contemporary folk and alternative rock. $39.50, plus fees.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Local works

Friday-Sunday

More than 30 local artisans will have their furniture, art, home decor, jewelry and apparel on display for the monthly show at The Annapolis Artisans Market. Free admission, prices vary.

On your toes

7:30 p.m. Friday

Ballet Theatre of Maryland premieres seven new works in “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at Maryland Hall, giving audiences a taste of diverse neoclassical and contemporary movement styles.

Among the performances are Roman Mykyta’s one-act “Macbeth,” a dramatization of Shakespeare’s deathly couple. Michael West Jr. unites the music of Nashville-based Timbre in the fairy tale “Day Boy and Night Girl: The Romance of Photogen and Nycteris.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Company principal Lindsey Bell will present “Linda Rae,” a romantic pas de deux set to Antonín Dvořák’s “Serenade for Strings,” and visiting choreographer Ashley Taylor will premiere her “Into the Light,” a journey through human vulnerability.

You can also catch “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at 7 p.m. Saturday, at 3 p.m. on March 2 at Prince George’s Community College, or streamed live. For this weekend’s performances, tickets are $55 for adults, $44 for seniors or military, and $33 for students or children. Virtual tickets are $33 plus fees per household.

Do dinner out

Saturday - March 3

More than 30 restaurants have signed up for Annapolis Restaurant Week this year. Each will offer special menus with a fixed price.

Prices range from $9.95 and $15.95 for breakfast, $12.95 and $19.95 for lunch and $29.95 and $39.95 for dinner. Some restaurants will offer additional specials. Ten restaurants will offer wine specials, with discounts ranging from $14.99 per bottle up to half off bottles priced under $100.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A list of participating restaurants is at the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website. Reservations recommended.

Maryland Civil Rights

Noon - 4 p.m. Saturday

“Revisit/Reimagine: The Civil Rights Era in Maryland and Parallels of Today,” an exhibit of photos from the archive of the AFRO American Newspapers, opens its yearlong run at the Banneker-Douglass Museum. The exhibition features photographs that chronicle the African American experience, civil rights leaders and activities in Maryland.

Artwork from Maryland Black artists are presented alongside to interpret the themes of the photographs, and music from the era completes the experience. At 3 p.m., guest curator Thomas James, museum Executive Director Chanel C. Johnson and Afro Charities Executive Director Savannah Wood will discuss the exhibit. Free.

Sunday Bones

2 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Got a thing for trombones? Who doesn’t?

The Barnacle Bones, the Naval Academy Band trombone ensemble, will perform works including traditional favorites, jazz standards and modern compositions at Calvary United Methodist Church. Free.

Museum talk

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Art historian Sarah Benson will lead a discussion of Harry Smith’s animated nine-minute film “Untitled Animation of Seminole Patchwork” and Polly Apfelbaum’s “Sampling a Sampler Sampling,” which is on exhibit now at the Mitchell Art Museum.

Smith collected 1,300 Seminole patchwork quilts, which he used to create his “almost-psychedelic” film, according to a post about the event. Free.