Restaurants to take your crush on a nice date

Looking to create sparks in Charm City? Well, you’re in luck, because I’ve scoured Baltimore’s culinary landscape to bring you the ultimate guide to date night spots that will have you saying, “Move over, Old Bay, it’s time to get a little more spicy!”

Whether you’re a love-struck couple or just swiping right, these romantic rendezvous spots will have you falling in love with Baltimore all over again, one delectable bite at a time. Get ready for a date night that’s as unforgettable as it is delicious.

CookHouse Restaurant & Bar 1501 Bolton St., Baltimore Searching for a tantalizingly unpredictable date night? Step into CookHouse in Bolton Hill. Their cocktails are handcrafted masterpieces, ranging from savory stunners to sweet sippers. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

1501 Bolton St., Baltimore

Searching for a tantalizingly unpredictable date night? Step into CookHouse in Bolton Hill. Their cocktails are handcrafted masterpieces, ranging from savory stunners to sweet sippers. And if you don’t see anything you like, their expert mixologists will craft one based on your flavor profile. Prepare to be amazed by their ever-changing menu, where French flair might dance with English elegance, depending on the mood of the chef that week. CookHouse is where culinary creativity meets romantic rendezvous. Get ready to fall in love with flavors that will keep you guessing and grinning!

1701 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Spice up your date night at Alma Cocina Latina, a Venezuelan wonderland in Station North. From tantalizing tomato tartar to sensational red snapper ceviche, their cuisine will leave you wanting more. And the pollito? A chicken masterpiece 24 hours in the making, served with a cashew-infused aji amarillo romesco, sweet plantains, and cotija cheese. Plus, the restaurant’s lush greenery will turn your evening into a verdant oasis of love and flavor.

Tagliata 1012 Fleet St., Baltimore Impress your dinner guest with an evening in Tagliata’s enchanting tree-lined courtyard, sipping on delightful cocktails and treating their taste buds to a culinary journey under the stars. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

1012 Fleet St., Baltimore

Impress your dinner guest with an evening in Tagliata’s enchanting tree-lined courtyard, sipping on delightful cocktails and treating their taste buds to a culinary journey under the stars. Indulge in must-try dishes like the squid ink campanelle, mouthwatering steak offerings (including a generous 42-ounce porterhouse), or the tantalizing lobster fra diavolo. And if you’re not in a total food coma after that, head next door for a nightcap at neighboring speakeasy, The Elk Room.

Clavel 225 W. 23rd St., Baltimore Located in Remington, Clavel is a must-visit for foodies on a first (or fifth) date. In its cozy and inviting atmosphere, you and your date will feel like you've been transported to the streets of Mexico. But it's not just the ambience that will leave you impressed. Clavel's menu is a culinary delight. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

225 W. 23rd St., Baltimore

Located in Remington, Clavel is a must-visit for foodies on a first (or fifth) date. In its cozy and inviting atmosphere, you and your date will feel like you’ve been transported to the streets of Mexico. But it’s not just the ambience that will leave you impressed. Clavel’s menu is a culinary delight, offering traditional Sinaloan dishes. From their perfectly rolled tortillas (handmade daily) to their delectable queso and tacos made fresh to order, each bite is better than the last. And don’t forget to pair your meal with one of their handcrafted cocktails or a selection from their extensive mezcal menu.

The Food Market 1017 W. 36th St., Baltimore Head over to The Food Market in Hampden, where the food is so good it's worth stealing a kiss over their delicious and comforting dishes. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

1017 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Head over to The Food Market in Hampden, where the food is so good it’s worth stealing a kiss over. Their delicious and comforting dishes, including foot-long mozzarella sticks and spaghetti and crab meatballs that will make you weak in the knees, will have you saying, “I dough,” before the night’s end. So don’t wait, make it a date — and if it’s going well, add a post-dinner stop at The Food Market’s sister snowball stand, Quality Snowballs, across the street.

The Bygone Located in Four Seasons Hotel 400 International Drive, 29th floor, Baltimore Bygone, the restaurant on the 29th floor of the Four Seasons Baltimore Hotel in Harbor East, offers incredible views and has wrap-around views of the city and harbor. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

400 International Drive, Baltimore

Indulge in a romantic evening at The Bygone, a Gatsby-esque restaurant atop Baltimore’s Four Seasons Hotel. With breathtaking views that boast the city’s finest panorama, this enchanting spot is perfect for a memorable date night. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails while admiring the mesmerizing sunset before savoring a delectable dinner. Let this elegant venue transport you to a bygone era of sophistication, creating unforgettable moments with your loved one.

Marta 2127 E. Pratt St., Baltimore Escape to the enchanting Marta in Butchers Hill, where romance is served with a side of West Village charm. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

2127 E. Pratt St., Baltimore

Escape to the enchanting Marta in Butchers Hill, where romance is served with a side of West Village charm. Candlelit tables create a bewitching atmosphere while you surrender to the seductive supper. As you twirl your fork in the campanelle zafferano, a saffron-infused pasta served with succulent Maine lobster, it’s clear — this date night will be an affair to remember. So dive into love and lobster at Marta, where sparks and flavors collide.

Fried chicken at Bunny’s Buckets and Bubbles 801 S. Ann St., Baltimore (Courtesy of Chris Franzoni)

801 S. Ann St., Baltimore

Prepare for a finger-lickin’ good time as you savor the perfect pairing of bottles of bubbly and buckets of heavenly fried chicken at Bunny’s. Dazzle your taste buds with saucy sensations like miso hot honey and gochujang BBQ, and dive into the deviled egg sampler with toppings including lump crab and pimento cheese. Get ready to clink glasses, indulge in crispy delights, and create a night of bubbly-fried bliss at Bunny’s: where chicken and champagne make a clucking good match.

Rec Pier Chop House 1715 Thames St., Baltimore Experience an elegant date night at Rec Pier Chop House, a breathtaking gem nestled in Fells Point. Adorned with elegance, this stunning restaurant offers a delectable array of Italian specialties. (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

1715 Thames St., Baltimore

Experience an elegant date night at Rec Pier Chop House, a breathtaking gem nestled in Fells Point. Adorned with elegance, this stunning restaurant offers a delectable array of Italian specialties, from linguini and crab to roasted Maryland rockfish cacciatore. Indulge in their impressive selection of succulent steaks and chops, and let the flavors transport you to culinary bliss. Rec Pier Chop House, where romance and Italian cuisine intertwine flawlessly.

Duck Duck Goose 814 S. Broadway, Baltimore Indulge in a romantic evening at Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point, Baltimore's beloved French restaurant. Transport yourself to Paris with every bite of their mouthwatering French onion soup and delectable bread pudding (Chris Franzoni/The Baltimore Banner)

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore

Indulge in a romantic evening at Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point, Baltimore’s beloved French restaurant. Transport yourself to Paris with every bite of their mouthwatering French onion soup and delectable bread pudding. But don’t miss out on the mains — like their savory coq au vin and Parisian gnocchi for a truly authentic experience. Whether you choose a table by the charming street or the serene back patio, a memorable date night awaits.