Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, and Baltimore is buzzing with excitement to commemorate the vibrant culture of Mexico. From hidden gems to lively cantinas, the city offers a plethora of Mexican spots to indulge in authentic flavors and festive atmospheres. Join me as I recommend my top destinations to revel in the spirit of the holiday — which is more popular in the U.S. than its southern neighbor — and savor some great Mexican cuisine.

Mexican on the Run’s birria queso tacos. (Chris Franzoni)

Mexican On The Run

6318 Sherwood Road, Baltimore

Gear up for a Cinco de Mayo celebration like no other with Baltimore County’s beloved Mexican on the Run food truck. Known for bringing a taste of Los Angeles to the East Coast, they’re serving up their legendary birria queso tacos with a side of consommé (or as they call it, “Da Dip”). If you’re feeling adventurous — and hungry — don’t miss out on tackling the colossal “El Chapo” burrito, a 14-inch flour tortilla stuffed with al pastor, carnitas, chorizo, Mexican red rice, pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro and diced onions.

Clockwise from top left, the al gobernador, carnitas con salsa verde and lengua tacos from Clavel. (Chris Franzoni)

Clavel

225 W. 23rd St., Baltimore

Bask in the taste of Sinaloan authenticity at Clavel in Baltimore’s vibrant Remington neighborhood. Their mouth-watering tacos are prepared using homemade tortillas that are made fresh in-house daily and pair perfectly with one of the city’s most extensive selections of mezcal. Dive into delightful dishes like ceviche bursting with freshness, tortas and quesadillas brimming with flavor, and queso fundido con chorizo that’s downright addictive.

Chicken and barbecue tacos from Tortilleria Sinaloa. (Chris Franzoni)

Tortilleria Sinaloa

1716 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Taste meets affordability at Tortilleria Sinaloa in East Baltimore. Since 2002, they’ve been dishing out fresh tortillas, drool-worthy tacos and heavenly guacamole that have critics and customers alike singing praises. And don’t miss out on their hot-off-the-press tortillas, wrapped and ready to take home.

Barbacoa de cordero (braised lamb shank in adobo sauce) from La Calle. (Chris Franzoni)

La Calle

623 S. Broadway, Baltimore

At La Calle, the Sandoval brothers have brought the flavors of Puebla, Mexico, to life. Every bite is a journey through tradition with signature dishes like mole poblano and barbacoa de cordero (braised lamb shank in adobo sauce) crafted from fresh, authentic ingredients. Enjoy their expertise in each unique dish, rich in flavor and history, while experiencing a flight of flavors with their mezcal and tequila tastings or hand-crafted cocktails made with fresh juices.

A variety of chicken, steak and chorizo tacos from Ruben’s Mexican Food. (Chris Franzoni)

Ruben’s Mexican Food

1043 S. Charles St., Baltimore

The walk-up window at Ruben’s Mexican Food in Federal Hill is a late-night haven, serving up their own handcrafted gourmet hot sauce that’ll leave you craving more. Whether you’re in the mood for burritos, tacos, bowls or quesadillas, Ruben’s has got you covered. It’s the perfect spot to wrap up your day of flavorful festivities. My pick: the founder’s burrito, which includes chicken and steak, Mexican rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, ranchito sauce and, of course, Ruben’s Hot Sauce.

Tijuana Taco's pollo, lengua and al pastor tacos. (Chris Franzoni)

Tijuana Tacos

3001 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore

Don’t be fooled by the unassuming exterior: Nothing tastes better than Cinco de Mayo at Tijuana Tacos, Patterson Park’s hidden gem. This small, family-run spot is a beacon of authenticity in Baltimore, serving up quick and casual Mexican cuisine and some of the greatest guacamole the city has to offer. From savory tacos to hearty burritos, you’ll discover why Tijuana Tacos is one of Baltimore’s best-kept secrets, even if it’s only your first visit.

Wings, steak nachos and a variety of tacos from El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen. (Chris Franzoni)

El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen

2921 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Cinco de Mayo calls for a feast, and where better to celebrate than El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen in the heart of Canton on O’Donnell Square. Known for its eclectic menu blending Mexican, Southwestern and global flavors, El Bufalo provides a vibe for every occasion, whether it’s happy hour, gamedays or late-night revelries. Its vibrant atmosphere and extensive tequila selection (over 50 kinds!) ensure a night to remember (or maybe not).

A margarita from Banditos Tacos & Tequila. (Chris Franzoni)

Banditos Tacos & Tequila

1118 S. Charles St., Baltimore

The taco temple that is Banditos Tacos & Tequila offers more than a dozen different types of ways to eat your favorite treat, from the Nashville Hot (which obviously includes fried chicken) to the Baja Fish. Sip on handcrafted cocktails featuring the freshest ingredients and indulge in their extensive collection of tequilas and mezcals. And they’re ready for you at any time of day, from early-bird specials to late-night parties and monthly Latin brunches.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic, and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals – eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.