Two Maryland chefs and one Baltimore restaurant advanced Wednesday morning to the finals of the James Beard Awards — a national contest honoring excellence in the culinary industry.

Tony Conte of Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana in Darnestown and Harley Peet of Bas Rouge in Easton will have a chance at winning the foundation’s title of Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, while Clavel Mezcaleria will be considered for Outstanding Bar. The overall winners will be announced June 10 during an awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Clavel co-owner and chef Carlos Raba told The Banner he was overwhelmed by the honor and the responsibility of representing Charm City in Chicago. He described the upcoming trip as a honeymoon for all the people who made sacrifices for the business in the last nine years. Raba said the award is recognition for the restaurant’s service, both to their Remington neighborhood and the broader Baltimore area.

“The success is not only our success, but the city’s success,” he said. “We’re ready to win it.”

Each year, the recognition provided through the foundation’s awards boosts businesses across the country, according to a statement by Dawn Padmore, vice president of the awards.

“Despite so many ongoing challenges, this list is a positive reminder of the exceptional talent and dynamism of our industry,” said Tanya Holland, chair of the James Beard Awards Committee, in a statement. “It gives me hope for the future of independent restaurants.”

For the second year in a row, Charleston did not advance to the final round in the Outstanding Hospitality category. The Harbor East restaurant has been nominated several times before, including multiple nods for its chef and co-owner, Cindy Wolf. Alma Cocina Latina’s former executive chef David Zamudio, who received his first semifinalist nomination for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic this year, also did not move on.

Since 1991, the James Beard Awards have celebrated the brightest culinary talents and most formidable restaurants in the industry. Last year, Baltimore produced three semifinalists — Ekiben, Foraged and Charleston — but none advanced to the final round.

The only Baltimore chef to be honored with a James Beard Award was Spike Gjerde in 2015. He founded Woodberry Kitchen, a farm-to-table style restaurant with New American cuisine that has since downsized and taken on the name Woodberry Tavern.

This post will be updated.