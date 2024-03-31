From the kitchens in the county to the bustling city streets, the Baltimore region boasts a vibrant seafood scene like no other. Join me on a delectable journey as I dive into a selection of the area’s most tantalizing crab dishes. From crab rangoon pizza to crab pretzels and chicken Chesapeake quesadillas, these innovative creations are attempting to redefine Maryland’s iconic crustacean.
White crab pizza at Pauly’s NY Pizza & Ice Cream
9400 Harford Road, Parkville
Dive into a taste sensation at Pauly’s NY Pizza & Ice Cream in Parkville with their delectable white crab pizza. This seafood-infused masterpiece boasts a creamy Old Bay ricotta spread base, topped with a blend of provolone and mozzarella cheeses, succulent lump crab meat and a decadent Old Bay butter drizzle. Finished with a generous sprinkle of even more Old Bay seasoning, each bite will transport you to paradise.
Crab cake egg rolls at Papi Cuisine
2 E. Wells St. #116, Baltimore
Satisfy your crab cravings with a bevy of flavors sure to impress at Papi Cuisine. These bite-sized hand-rolled egg rolls are brimming with the eatery’s special cheesy crab cake blend, offering a delectable twist on a classic dish. Served with house aioli and zesty warhead sauce, each bite at this South Baltimore spot offers a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.
Crab pie at Crust by Mack
Pop-ups, and soon at 201 E. Pratt St., Baltimore (Harborplace)
The unparalleled crab pie crafted by the esteemed Crust by Mack in downtown Baltimore is the perfect blend of blue lump, jumbo and colossal crab encased in a crispy, flaky, golden-brown crust, defining decadence in every bite. Known for its limited availability during pop-ups (which are temporarily on pause as the shop prepares for its grand opening at Harborplace) and rapid sellouts, securing this savory masterpiece requires advance ordering to savor the epitome of crab culinary excellence. Stay tuned to their social media for the next release.
Crab rangoon pizza at Underground Pizza Co.
30 Market Place, Baltimore
28 Allegheny Ave., Towson
8235 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Underground Pizza Co.’s crab rangoon pie is available for two weeks only, starting this weekend. This exquisite creation, which will come back during crab season in July, features a tantalizing mix of crab rangoon, crab dip, sweet chili sauce and crispy garlic chili oil, creating a dish that perfectly blends comfort with gourmet dining.
Crab grilled cheese at Bill’s Terrace Inn
200 Eastern Blvd., Essex
Experience the ultimate comfort food fusion at Bill’s Terrace Inn in Baltimore with their crab cake grilled cheese. This mouthwatering creation features a savory crab cake, juicy tomato slices and gooey American cheese sandwiched between slices of Texas toast for the perfect crunch. Enjoy this local favorite with their house-made indulgent Crackin’ Crab chips, which are coated in their proprietary crab spice.
Crab pretzel at Nick’s Fish House
2600 Insulator Drive, Baltimore
Satisfy your seafood and carb cravings with a crab pretzel at Nick’s Fish House in Baltimore. This oversized soft pretzel is stuffed to the brim with luscious crab imperial, then generously crowned with creamy crab dip and a gooey layer of cheddar jack cheese. Each bite offers a blend of textures and flavors that guarantees a deliciously satisfying dining experience, which comes with a waterfront view.
Chicken Chesapeake quesadilla at Nacho Mama’s
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson
2907 O’Donnell St., Baltimore
Get ready to spice up your life at Nacho Mama’s in Baltimore and Towson with their chicken Chesapeake quesadilla. Packed with blackened chicken, zingy diced tomatoes and a crab jalapeño dip that’s divine, each bite is a party in your mouth. It’s the perfect dance of flavors: the chicken struts its stuff, the crab dip gets down and the diced tomatoes add that fresh pop.
Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic, and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.