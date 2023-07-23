Get ready to set your taste buds adrift as we explore the delectable world of Baltimore’s waterfront dining scene. From crab feasts that’ll make you crack a smile to upscale spots with panoramic views, we’ll navigate the sea of flavors that graces the Inner Harbor and beyond. So grab your appetite and set sail for a culinary adventure that will leave you craving more.

Azumi in Harbor East (Chris Franzoni)

Azumi

725 Aliceanna St.

Looking for a restaurant with a view that will make your Instagram followers drool with envy? Look no further than Azumi in Harbor East. Its outdoor patio is a little slice of heaven, and the waterfront views are so stunning you might even forget about your order. But don’t worry, the food is as delicious as the scenery is distracting. You can enjoy mouthwatering dishes — from a flaming king crab roll to miso-marinated Chilean sea bass — all while pretending you’re on a far-off vacation.

Nick’s Fish House on the Baltimore Peninsula (Chris Franzoni)

Nick’s Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr.

Get ready to go overboard with delicious food at Nick’s Fish House on the Baltimore Peninsula. Dining on its outdoor patio is a seafood lover’s paradise. You can feast on everything from steamed crabs to shrimp salad sandwiches to pan-seared scallops. And there are terrific views of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.

Loch Bar in Harbor East (Chris Franzoni)

Loch Bar

240 International Dr.

Prepare to reel in a dining experience like no other at Loch Bar in Harbor East. Its outdoor patio is the catch of the day, where you can bask in the sunshine while reveling in the raw bar offerings, crab cakes (some of my favorite in town) and lobster rolls. And, while devouring the delectable seafood delights, sip on a crush or frozen cocktail as you gaze upon the waterfront views, making you feel like Neptune’s favorite dining companion.

Drift Bar in Canton (Chris Franzoni)

Drift Bar

2780 Lighthouse Point East

Get ready to be buoyantly entertained at Drift Bar in Canton. This floating dock is the perfect spot to sip, savor and stay afloat with style. So come aboard and enjoy a cocktail, because at Drift Bar the good times always float your boat.

Maximón in Harbor East (Chris Franzoni)

Maximón

200 International Dr.

Harbor East’s Maximón is a triple threat that will leave you craving more. As the sun sets, the waterfront views become a masterpiece you’ll want to frame on Instagram. Sip the delicious margaritas on the expansive patio while indulging in dishes such as the queso fundido or crunchy mahi mahi tacos. It’s the perfect recipe for a sunset soirée that’s equal parts stunning and tasty.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grille in Essex (Chris Franzoni)

The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grille

203 Nanticoke Rd., Essex

With terrific views, this beachy haven takes waterfront dining to a delicious new level. Chow down on tasty eats, such as crab pretzels and jerk ahi tuna tacos, while sinking your toes into the sand and enjoying live music.

Barcocina in Fells Point (Chris Franzoni)

Barcocina

1629 Thames St.

Looking to win the week with waterfront dining in Fells Point? Look no further than Barcocina, where harbor views and mouthwatering Mexican delights collide. Dive into a sea of flavor with the wide selection of tacos, and sip on the refreshing margaritas and Mexican-inspired cocktails — all while soaking in the scenic beauty of the water. ¡Salud!

Charly’s Waterfront in Essex (Photo Courtesy of Charly’s)

Charly’s Waterfront

2015 Turkey Point Rd., Essex

At Charly’s Waterfront, Sue Creek sets the stage for a nautical feast. With stunning views, this hidden gem offers a dining experience that’ll make your taste buds dance with delight on the deck. From seafood delicacies — including a deep-dish lobster pizza that’ll make you exclaim “holy mackerel!” — to landlubber-approved delights, Charly’s is a treasure trove of deliciousness.

Little Havana in Federal Hill (Chris Franzoni)

Little Havana

1325 Key Highway

Little Havana in Federal Hill is the ultimate taco and margarita oasis that has stood the test of time for more than 25 years. With great views, this gem is the perfect spot to fiesta and feast. Savor the tantalizing tacos, sip on the tangy margaritas, and soak in the lively atmosphere that has made Little Havana a true legend.

The Pool at the Pendry in Fells Point (Chris Franzoni)

The Pool at the Pendry

1715 Thames St.

Dive into luxury at The Pool at the Pendry, where panoramic harbor views and poolside delights reign supreme. Sip on slushy cocktails, such as the fabulous frosé, while sitting beside the sparkling waters. And the food menu features items from a refreshing watermelon and mint salad to an irresistible smash burger. It’s time to soak up the sun, indulge and make a splash.

Pitango Bakery and Café in Fells Point (Chris Franzoni)

Pitango Bakery and Café

903 S. Ann St.

Start your day with a beautiful view at Pitango Bakery and Café in Fells Point, where you can sip your morning coffee while gazing over the glassy water. With each bite of your delectable breakfast, you’ll feel like you’re floating on cloud nine, especially after devouring the breakfast sandwiches and cruffins (cream-filled croissants shaped like muffins). Whether you’re an early bird or a caffeine connoisseur, Pitango is the spot where breakfast dreams meet harbor scenes.

Cosima in Hampden (Chris Franzoni)

Cosima

Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Rd.

Take your taste buds down a river of flavor at Cosima. This Italian hotspot may not be on the harbor, but it offers waterfront views along the Jones Falls. Indulge in classic dishes, from gnocchi and pizzas to grilled octopus and seafood pastas, while being serenaded by the gentle babbling of the water flowing by. It’s like dining in the Mediterranean, but with a touch of Baltimore’s charm. Buon appetito, with a side of natural serenity!

Bowleys on the Bay in Middle River (Chris Franzoni)

Bowleys on the Bay

800 Chester Rd., Middle River

Transport yourself to a coastal paradise in Bowleys Quarters. This waterfront haven boasts palm trees, a sandy beach and a beach bar that’ll make you feel like you’re sipping cocktails in the tropics. Indulge in the extensive cocktail list and elevated menu offerings while enjoying the cool bayside breeze as boats pass.

Splash Pool Bar and Grill at The Four Seasons in Harbor East (Chris Franzoni)

Splash Pool Bar and Grill at The Four Seasons

200 International Dr.

Take a dip into extravagance at the Four Seasons’ pool bar in Harbor East. Try refreshing cocktails such as the world-famous lava flow (a frozen blend of strawberry, pineapple and mango) while lounging by the pool, where the dazzling views will make you feel you’re on a private yacht. Soak up the sun, sip in style and let the harbor vistas transport you to a world of high-class relaxation.