Get ready to set your taste buds adrift as we explore the delectable world of Baltimore’s waterfront dining scene. From crab feasts that’ll make you crack a smile to upscale spots with panoramic views, we’ll navigate the sea of flavors that graces the Inner Harbor and beyond. So grab your appetite and set sail for a culinary adventure that will leave you craving more.
Azumi
725 Aliceanna St.
Looking for a restaurant with a view that will make your Instagram followers drool with envy? Look no further than Azumi in Harbor East. Its outdoor patio is a little slice of heaven, and the waterfront views are so stunning you might even forget about your order. But don’t worry, the food is as delicious as the scenery is distracting. You can enjoy mouthwatering dishes — from a flaming king crab roll to miso-marinated Chilean sea bass — all while pretending you’re on a far-off vacation.
Nick’s Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr.
Get ready to go overboard with delicious food at Nick’s Fish House on the Baltimore Peninsula. Dining on its outdoor patio is a seafood lover’s paradise. You can feast on everything from steamed crabs to shrimp salad sandwiches to pan-seared scallops. And there are terrific views of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.
Loch Bar
240 International Dr.
Prepare to reel in a dining experience like no other at Loch Bar in Harbor East. Its outdoor patio is the catch of the day, where you can bask in the sunshine while reveling in the raw bar offerings, crab cakes (some of my favorite in town) and lobster rolls. And, while devouring the delectable seafood delights, sip on a crush or frozen cocktail as you gaze upon the waterfront views, making you feel like Neptune’s favorite dining companion.
Drift Bar
2780 Lighthouse Point East
Get ready to be buoyantly entertained at Drift Bar in Canton. This floating dock is the perfect spot to sip, savor and stay afloat with style. So come aboard and enjoy a cocktail, because at Drift Bar the good times always float your boat.
Maximón
200 International Dr.
Harbor East’s Maximón is a triple threat that will leave you craving more. As the sun sets, the waterfront views become a masterpiece you’ll want to frame on Instagram. Sip the delicious margaritas on the expansive patio while indulging in dishes such as the queso fundido or crunchy mahi mahi tacos. It’s the perfect recipe for a sunset soirée that’s equal parts stunning and tasty.
The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grille
203 Nanticoke Rd., Essex
With terrific views, this beachy haven takes waterfront dining to a delicious new level. Chow down on tasty eats, such as crab pretzels and jerk ahi tuna tacos, while sinking your toes into the sand and enjoying live music.
Barcocina
1629 Thames St.
Looking to win the week with waterfront dining in Fells Point? Look no further than Barcocina, where harbor views and mouthwatering Mexican delights collide. Dive into a sea of flavor with the wide selection of tacos, and sip on the refreshing margaritas and Mexican-inspired cocktails — all while soaking in the scenic beauty of the water. ¡Salud!
Charly’s Waterfront
2015 Turkey Point Rd., Essex
At Charly’s Waterfront, Sue Creek sets the stage for a nautical feast. With stunning views, this hidden gem offers a dining experience that’ll make your taste buds dance with delight on the deck. From seafood delicacies — including a deep-dish lobster pizza that’ll make you exclaim “holy mackerel!” — to landlubber-approved delights, Charly’s is a treasure trove of deliciousness.
Little Havana
1325 Key Highway
Little Havana in Federal Hill is the ultimate taco and margarita oasis that has stood the test of time for more than 25 years. With great views, this gem is the perfect spot to fiesta and feast. Savor the tantalizing tacos, sip on the tangy margaritas, and soak in the lively atmosphere that has made Little Havana a true legend.
The Pool at the Pendry
1715 Thames St.
Dive into luxury at The Pool at the Pendry, where panoramic harbor views and poolside delights reign supreme. Sip on slushy cocktails, such as the fabulous frosé, while sitting beside the sparkling waters. And the food menu features items from a refreshing watermelon and mint salad to an irresistible smash burger. It’s time to soak up the sun, indulge and make a splash.
Pitango Bakery and Café
903 S. Ann St.
Start your day with a beautiful view at Pitango Bakery and Café in Fells Point, where you can sip your morning coffee while gazing over the glassy water. With each bite of your delectable breakfast, you’ll feel like you’re floating on cloud nine, especially after devouring the breakfast sandwiches and cruffins (cream-filled croissants shaped like muffins). Whether you’re an early bird or a caffeine connoisseur, Pitango is the spot where breakfast dreams meet harbor scenes.
Cosima
Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Rd.
Take your taste buds down a river of flavor at Cosima. This Italian hotspot may not be on the harbor, but it offers waterfront views along the Jones Falls. Indulge in classic dishes, from gnocchi and pizzas to grilled octopus and seafood pastas, while being serenaded by the gentle babbling of the water flowing by. It’s like dining in the Mediterranean, but with a touch of Baltimore’s charm. Buon appetito, with a side of natural serenity!
Bowleys on the Bay
800 Chester Rd., Middle River
Transport yourself to a coastal paradise in Bowleys Quarters. This waterfront haven boasts palm trees, a sandy beach and a beach bar that’ll make you feel like you’re sipping cocktails in the tropics. Indulge in the extensive cocktail list and elevated menu offerings while enjoying the cool bayside breeze as boats pass.
Splash Pool Bar and Grill at The Four Seasons
200 International Dr.
Take a dip into extravagance at the Four Seasons’ pool bar in Harbor East. Try refreshing cocktails such as the world-famous lava flow (a frozen blend of strawberry, pineapple and mango) while lounging by the pool, where the dazzling views will make you feel you’re on a private yacht. Soak up the sun, sip in style and let the harbor vistas transport you to a world of high-class relaxation.
Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started seven years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore restaurant and hospitality scene.