Searching for the perfect place to celebrate the extraordinary women in your life this Mother’s Day? Look no further than the vibrant culinary scene in and around Baltimore. From cozy brunch spots to elegant dinner destinations, there’s something to suit every taste and preference. Get ready to treat mom to a day filled with love, laughter and unforgettable flavors.

The patio at Gunther & Co. (Chris Franzoni)

Gunther & Co.

3650 Toone St., Baltimore

Take mom to a brunch at Gunther & Co. in Brewers Hill, where you can indulge in a two-course feast featuring spring strawberry salad, sea scallop ceviche, lobster fried rice and berry French toast. Reservations normally book up quickly, so save your spot now and request a table outside for the perfect patio experience to celebrate the queen of your heart.

Peerce’s

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix

At Peerce’s in Phoenix, modern meets authentic Indian cuisine in a quaint country setting where your mother can enjoy a lavish seafood station featuring shrimp cocktail, gravlax and crab cakes. If she’s extra hungry, she can dive into a buffet boasting chicken tikka masala, fish curry and a variety of vegetarian delights. But remind her to save room for all of the decadent sweet treats available at the dessert station, all of which are best enjoyed on their veranda.

Enjoy drinks with a view at The Bygone. (Chris Franzoni)

The Bygone

400 International Drive, Baltimore

Elevate your Mother’s Day celebration with The Bygone’s grand brunch buffet atop Baltimore’s Four Seasons Hotel. With breathtaking views of the Inner Harbor from the 29th floor, enjoy delectable delights while creating cherished memories, complete with a photo booth to capture the joy. From a prime rib carving station to a dessert tower of house-made sweets, this buffet offers an unparalleled experience in Baltimore’s brunch scene.

Hersh’s

1843-45 Light St., Baltimore

Satisfy your family’s taste buds with a brunch extravaganza at Hersh’s. From their famed wood-fired pizza to house-made pasta and creamy stracciatella, there’s something to delight every palate. Don’t miss out on classics like Belgian waffles or the inventive “French Mom-elette” featuring chevre, Chesapeake smokehouse salmon, tarragon and chives.

Facci Ristorante’s pappardelle allo zafferano. (Chris Franzoni)

Facci Ristorante

414 Light St., Baltimore

Celebrate in style at Baltimore’s chic new Italian hotspot, Facci Ristorante. I recently posted an ad about the restaurant after they invited me to try their opening menu. Give mom a tour of Italy with their three-course prix fixe menu, which also includes a complimentary glass of prosecco, or savor their specials à la carte. Indulge in luxurious delights like filet mignon paired with lobster gratin; dive into their wood-fired pizza topped with mozzarella, olive oil and decadent caviar; or devour their pappardelle allo zafferano tossed in a creamy saffron Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce and topped with scallops, shrimp and crab.

BLK Swan

1302 Fleet St., Baltimore

Treat Mom to a memorable brunch at BLK Swan, where she can order delicious delights such as warm cinnamon rolls with Grand Marnier lemon icing, funfetti chicken and waffles, and a luxurious three-egg lobster crab omelet with Old Bay hollandaise. With every bite, celebrate the love and joy she brings to your life — and the taste of delectable dishes.

The smoked salmon French toast from Blue Moon Too. (Chris Franzoni)

Blue Moon Too

1024 Light St., Baltimore

Celebrate mom at my ultimate favorite breakfast spot: Blue Moon Too in Federal Hill. Get ready for French toast like you’ve never seen before, including a rare appearance by their iconic smoked salmon French toast stacked with sour cream and onion potato chips, lemon-dill cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, capers and onions, which is making a comeback for all of the deserving moms this holiday.

Rusty Scupper

402 Key Highway, Baltimore

Rusty Scupper, perched on the Inner Harbor with some of the best views of the city’s skyline, is hosting an all-day buffet extravaganza for the holiday. Partake in omelet and carving stations, a tempting raw bar loaded with oysters and peel-and-eat shrimp, and entrees like roasted chicken with charred scallion honey butter and roasted grapes, and spiced roasted salmon with lobster crème and aleppo chili. Finish off your meal with a dessert spread deserving of the best.

From left, hummus, beet mutabal and muhamara at Ammoora. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Ammoora

751 Key Highway, Baltimore

Say goodbye to boring brunches and hello to a feast fit for a queen at Ammoora, located at the base of Federal Hill. Dive into a family-style extravaganza featuring salads, entrees, hot and cold mezze and desserts. With authentic decor straight from the Levant, this spot is as stunning as it is delicious. Splurge on the cardamom French toast or sultan salmon poached eggs on this special day.

Ruse at The Wildset Hotel

209 N. Talbot St., Saint Michaels

Nothing says, “I love you” more than going on the ultimate Mother’s Day getaway at The Wildset Hotel in Saint Michaels. Pamper her with a stylish stay and explore all the town has to offer, from shopping to water activities. Enjoy complimentary bikes, s’mores by the fire pit, and a delectable dinner at Ruse restaurant, which offers a seasonally evolving menu with a focus on sourcing local, flavorful ingredients.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic, and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.