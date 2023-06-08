Johns Hopkins names outpatient center for trailblazing Black surgeon

According to a history published by the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Dr. Levi Watkins Jr., the outpatient center’s new namesake, was a Kentucky native who grew up in Montgomery, Alabama and became a community advocate after he, at 8 years old, met Martin Luther King Jr., who was a pastor at his family’s church. In 1955, when he was 11, he took part in the Montgomery bus boycott that followed the famous civil rights bus demonstration by Rosa Parks.