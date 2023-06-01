Mistrial declared in Russia conspiracy case against U.S. Army major, ex-Johns Hopkins doctor

A jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on Thursday and a mistrial was declared in the case of a former anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital and her spouse who is a U.S. Army major on charges that they obtained and disclosed private medical information to help Russia.

The investigation began after Gabrielian sent an email — which she later followed up on that day with a phone call — to the Russian Embassy on March 1, 2022. That’s five days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” and invaded Ukraine.

“My husband and I are both doctors. I am an anesthesiologist, he works in intensive care,” the email read. “We are ready to help if there is a need for that. We are for life, and we do not want to cut off Russia from the international community.”

An undercover FBI special agent approached Gabrielian on Aug. 17, 2022, as she was on the way to work at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and they met again that night at a hotel in Baltimore. Gabrielian then arranged for Henry to join them later that evening.

Gabrielian and Henry subsequently provided private medical information of patients at Johns Hopkins and Fort Bragg at a meeting on Aug. 31, 2022.

The government presented about five hours of surreptitiously recorded video. The FBI special agent testified while wearing a “light disguise” and using the pseudonym of Lena Simon. The press and public were not permitted in the courtroom during her testimony in the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse and, instead, had to listen from a different location.

Gabrielian testified for approximately six hours over two days in her own defense. She admitted that she breached the confidentiality of her patients but stated that she feared retribution from Russia if she did not acquiesce and provide some information to prove her loyalty.

Early on, Gabrielian looked at a hidden camera and asked the FBI special agent if she was being recorded.

In his closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Michael Cunningham said Gabrielian and Henry wanted to help Russia.

Cunningham told the jury that there was “no merit” to the idea that the “evil FBI” entrapped them.

The couple, he said, was upset with how the West had treated Russia compared to Ukraine. Cunningham said Henry was also disgruntled with the Army and facing an administrative separation action.

“They were ready, willing and able to assist Russia in any way,” said Cunningham, who prosecuted the case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky.

Medical information, he said, is highly sought after in intelligence circles. Cunningham said the government had an “opened-ended” plan for the covert operation and would have ended the investigation if Gabrielian had only indicated that she wanted to provide humanitarian assistance to save lives.

Gabrielian in her communications identified Henry as an Army officer, Cunningham said. He said that’s “sending a signal to the recipient.”

“Who the hell did she think was going to be on the other end of a phone call to the Russian Embassy?” Cunningham asked.

But Christopher Mead, Gabrielian’s attorney, contended that his client and her spouse wanted to heal the sick, treat the wounded and save lives.

Mead said the government “preyed upon the humanitarian aid that they were offering.” He described the case as unjust and misguided and contended that prosecutors cherry-picked the information that they presented to the jury.

“They were entrapped by their government,” Mead said in his closing argument. “It was a government-created crime.”

Mead noted that his client’s mother identifies as Ukrainian and added that she has relatives in the country. She also helped her Ukrainian colleague gather surplus medical supplies, Mead said.

Gabrielian, he said, thought she was dealing with a Russian intelligence agent who fished for information and repeatedly expressed reluctant to provide private health information.

“She’s scared to give a hard no,” said Mead, who added that the government displayed a lack of empathy in the case. “You don’t say no to the KGB. But she tried to talk them out of it like crazy.”

Meanwhile, David Walsh-Little, Henry’s attorney, said his client neither intended to cause malicious harm nor personally gained from providing private health records — an element that the government had to prove at trial.

Henry was the first-known active-duty Army officer to come out as transgender. Walsh-Little said it did not make sense that his client would want to help the Russian government, which oppresses members of the LGBTQ community.

Instead, Henry, he said, feared Russian intelligence and acted to protect family members. Walsh-Little also argued that the government entrapped the couple.

Said Walsh-Little: “This was not about helping Russia and hurting the United States.”