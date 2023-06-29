Community issues

Baltimore Pride enters its 48th year

Kaitlin Newman

Published 6/29/2023 2:41 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/29/2023 3:49 p.m. EDT

Stormi Skye, Miss Gay Charm City America, holds up an umbrella during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

The rain dampened everything but the spirt of Baltimore Pride this past Saturday. Thousands of people showed up in an array of colors, marching with their LGBTQ-positive signs and waving to each other in the crowd.

Baltimore Pride began as a small event back in 1975 and has since grown to massive proportions as it entered its 48th year. This year’s theme was “One Heart, One Love, One Pride” to honor the contributions made to society by sexual and gender minorities. Over 100,000 participants came to Baltimore over the course of this year’s Pride week.

Both Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott were in attendance. Moore stated via Twitter that: “In our state, no matter who you love or who you are, you are welcome and you are loved. Happy #Pride, Maryland!”

Ucu Agustimi, center, waves a fan during Baltimore Pride on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

The High Heel Race — a two-block sprint along Charles Street in high heels — took place during Baltimore Pride on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Parade attendees cheered despite the pouring rain at the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

The Baltimore Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Tearyn Upinjustice — of Washington, D.C, and from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — at the Baltimore Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Gov. Wes Moore with a parade participant at the Baltimore Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Detria Adams, 5, holds a rainbow flag during the Baltimore Pride Parade on june 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Mayor Brandon Scott with a parade participant during the parade on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

Ariel Kay, Laura Panlilio and Michelle Tran huddle under an umbrella during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)

The steady rain didn’t dampen the spirit of Baltimore Pride on June 24, 2023. (Federal Hill Photography; LLC)