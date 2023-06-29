Baltimore Pride enters its 48th year

The rain dampened everything but the spirt of Baltimore Pride this past Saturday. Thousands of people showed up in an array of colors, marching with their LGBTQ-positive signs and waving to each other in the crowd.
Baltimore Pride began as a small event back in 1975 and has since grown to massive proportions as it entered its 48th year. This year’s theme was “One Heart, One Love, One Pride” to honor the contributions made to society by sexual and gender minorities. Over 100,000 participants came to Baltimore over the course of this year’s Pride week.
Both Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott were in attendance. Moore stated via Twitter that: “In our state, no matter who you love or who you are, you are welcome and you are loved. Happy #Pride, Maryland!”