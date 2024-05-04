A group of cyclists with duck accessories were ready for the rainy weather Saturday.
The Soda Quakers returned for their 10th Kinetic Sculpture Race, bearing gifts of resin medal bribes for the judges. The beloved annual festival beckons racers — or pilots, as they are called — to display their human-powered sculptures in a 15-mile course that winds through Baltimore; up steep hills, through mud and sand, and into the water.
The race, put on by the American Visionary Arts Museum, isn’t supposed to be taken seriously, the fastest don’t get first prize and bribes are the norm. Heavy rain only added to the absurdity of the day featuring a giant pink poodle named FiFi, oversized pink flamingos and, of course, the Soda Quakers.
Lauren Bird, from New Hope, NJ, came with her family and 10 grandchildren, as one of the duck-themed Soda Quakers.
“We aren’t all related but just like ducks we’ll sit on anyone’s nest,” she said. “Just like birds of a feather we flock together.
The Waters Art Museum, an ode to John Waters, came dressed in their best hot pink attire to match their giant flamingo float. One of their team liaisons, Julie Hoover, said it was their third year participating.
“We’ve just inherited people over the years and they’ve joined our team,” she said. “Everyone made these wonderful pieces of art to be given away at the end,” she said as she gestured to the various painting of flamingos hanging off their bikes.
Luke and Peter Owsianny, both 10, watched the race outside of Three Bean Coffee on Key Highway. They say watching the race has inspired them to make their own sculpture in a few years.
Peter confidently stated that’ll be completed in 2026, when he’s bigger and in middle school. Their sculpture will be a submarine, an exact replica of the USS Baltimore.
