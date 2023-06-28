Baltimore court sides with residents on BGE dispute, issues temporary restraining order

Baltimore City Circuit Court has issued a temporary restraining order against the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, siding with residents who have said the utility company does not have the legal grounds to terminate gas service.

As of Wednesday morning, BGE had shut off gas service for at least five properties in South and Southeast Baltimore. The utility company said that under its gas tariff, it is allowed to terminate service if property owners refuse to let contractors install external gas regulators. The tariff, a state-approved contract between the utility company and customers, notes that services will be cut off if residents do not provide “reasonable access” to equipment.

Thiru Vignarajah, the former Maryland deputy attorney general who is representing at least eight neighborhood residents, said the provision does not apply in this case, as this project is installing a device on the exterior of homes.

Attorneys representing the utility company repeatedly stressed that the circuit court was not the “proper jurisdiction” for this matter and that the Maryland Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and oversees BGE, should hear the case.

But because Circuit Court Judge John Nugent found that “irreparable harm” could result from BGE proceeding with the shutting down of services, the judge ruled in favor of residents.

The judge also declared that BGE must turn service back on for properties that had utilities cut off.

“Thank you for taking the call,” said a teary Claudia Towles, who was arrested last week in a standoff with BGE, while hugging Vignarajah.

