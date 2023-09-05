State board says BGE cannot require gas regulators outside homes

A highly-anticipated decision by the state body that oversees Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. prohibits the utility from requiring gas regulators be installed on the outside of homes — a victory for residents in a monthslong battle over the issue.

The Public Service Commission, or PSC, decided that residents could choose whether the regulators, which maintain a set pressure in a gas system, can be located outside or inside their homes.

The PSC began holding hearings in July on whether to reassess the location of gas regulators in light of disputes between BGE and residents that escalated to a class action lawsuit.

In August, BGE stopped installing gas regulators unless a resident specifically requested it after a Baltimore Circuit Court judge issued a restraining order.

In Baltimore, the utility company has worked on a project to install external gas regulators on the outside or rowhomes, often the façades, since at least October of last year. They are usually located in basements.

A devastating 2016 explosion in a Silver Spring apartment complex that killed 7 and injured more than 60 people led the state government to pass a law requiring external regulators on multifamily dwellings with more than six units.

External gas regulators, a National Transportation Safety Board investigation determined, are generally safer for those buildings.

But the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has more nuanced guidance for smaller buildings and single-family homes, saying that regulators should both be “readily accessible location” and “be protected from corrosion and other damage, including vehicular damage.”

In a statement on the commission’s decision, BGE cited the NTSB’s findings and said the external regulators meet best practices. The company said it is reviewing the decision.

“The safety of our customers drives every decision we make, including our stance that placing gas regulators outdoors is safer because it reduces the risk of a catastrophic gas event,” the utility said.

Largely, residents argue that external regulators are not appropriate for rowhouses and narrow sidewalks. As of Aug. 16, the utility company granted 23 requests from property owners to keep their regulators installed indoors rather than outdoors, according to BGE records sent to the PSC.

Several city agencies have weighed in on the issue with their own decisions. The Baltimore Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation voted last month to ban external gas regulators in its historic districts, and the City Council introduced a bill that would prevent BGE from installing gas regulators on properties with fewer than six units.

Under BGE’s policies, it cannot install regulators if it violates “federal, state, or local jurisdictional laws, ordinances, or regulations.” But the PSC said its authority “over the safety of BGE’s gas system supersedes that of CHAP,” according to the commission’s General Counsel.

The Office of the People’s Counsel, a watchdog agency that advocates for utility consumers, has said it is concerned that BGE is installing the regulators without considering policies and market trends that are pushing for electrification and other efforts to fight climate change. The average cost for a gas regulator relocation or replacement is $6,343, according to the office, and could be upwards of $11,000 to $30,000.