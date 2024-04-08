The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash on the Baltimore Beltway after police chased a stolen car that drove into oncoming traffic.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Baltimore County Police Department officers were on patrol near the Martin’s West banquet hall in Windsor Mill when they saw an Infiniti sedan that had been reported stolen in a hotel parking lot, the attorney general’s office said.

Police tried to pull over the man they saw get in and drive away, but the driver didn’t stop. Police pursued “for several minutes,” according to the OAG. The driver eventually drove onto an exit ramp of I-695, into oncoming traffic, where he hit another car head-on.

The woman driving the other car, an Acura TSX, died from her injuries. Her name has not been released. The man driving the stolen Infiniti remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the OAG said.

The officers had body-worn cameras that recorded the pursuit. The OAG generally releases body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident, though there are exceptions. The names of any involved officers or decedents are usually announced within two business days.

The Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office is investigating with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The first head of the investigations division resigned earlier this year for a job with Everytown for Gun Safety. The division had five ongoing investigations initiated in 2024 as of March 20, which is when the data was last updated. Two of those five are in Baltimore County and the other three are in Prince George’s County. The division investigated 16 incidents in 2023.

