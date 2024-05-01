The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Rain began to fall on the Johns Hopkins University Palestine Solidarity Encampment late Tuesday night, just as the university threatened disciplinary action against overnight protest.

A university spokesperson said protestors affiliated and unaffiliated with the school are in violation of university “policies and/or are trespassing.”

The spokesperson said the university would “support” protest between 10 a.m.-8 p.m., “but students who engage in protest outside of these hours will face disciplinary action.”

As of midnight, the encampment remained standing, with protestors gathered in tents and under canopies, shielding from the rain and preparing to sleep. Organizers described it as “a peaceful and drizzly night” and said they had a May Day teach-in and more planned for Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the spokesperson said officials had been clear that violating university policies would lead to academic discipline handled by the school, and that trespass would be handled by local law enforcement.

The protest encampment, established in solidarity with Palestine and to call for change from Johns Hopkins University, has remained peaceful. At various points through the two days of protest, students sang, danced, prayed, shared art and spoke out about their personal connection to Palestine.

The protest activity at the encampment at Johns Hopkins University has included singing, dancing, prayer and art-making. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Protestors first gathered at the area of the Hopkins campus known as The Beach around 4 p.m. Monday.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, many protestors left the encampment and took down tents, canopies and umbrellas. A small group of protestors stayed overnight.

In the Tuesday night statement, the Hopkins spokesperson said protestors had not abided by an agreement in which protestors “would remove their tents and structures and refrain from assembling on the campus overnight.”

Earlier Tuesday, protest organizers said there had never been an agreement and that they would not leave the encampment until their demands are met.

The Hopkins spokesperson said the school is “extremely concerned about the health, safety and welfare of students involved in the protest who have chosen to encamp, as well as others in our community.”

Protest organizers said in a statement Tuesday morning that stated concerns for health, safety and welfare from the university are contradictory in the face of a “threat” to call police and have students arrested.

Protestors have created an encampment at Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus at a grassy area called the "beach". They have pitched tents as well as created signs in honor of Palestine. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

One of the five demands listed by the protestors at Hopkins is that the university divest itself from entities such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Google that have contracts with the Israeli government, which their demands refer to as an “apartheid state.”

The move is in keeping with other campus protests around the country in which people have demanded their institutions cut financial ties with Israel.

Organizers at the encampment repeatedly stressed the importance of nonviolence and peaceful protest. At the beginning of protest activity Monday, leaders with the Hopkins Justice Collective wrote that “Anti-Palestinian sentiment, Islamophobia, Antisemitism, or any kind of hate and discrimination, will not be tolerated,” noting the “diverse leaders and participants at this encampment.” Students and others were instructed to “ignore opposition” and deescalate questionable behavior.

University officials said protestors have not respected an agreement reached over the terms of protest activity. Protest organizers said no such agreement was ever reached. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Similar demonstrations have roiled campuses, including the University of Southern California, where the “main stage” graduation ceremony has been canceled and Columbia University in New York City, where police started making arrests Tuesday night.

The number of arrests at colleges nationwide is approaching 1,000, according to the Associated Press.

The campus protests have largely been organized by student groups, according to the Associated Press, with most acting independently, though some organizers have said they’ve been inspired by students at other universities. The protesters have reportedly been calling for universities to cut ties with companies aiding Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.

Baltimore Banner Reporter Clara Longo de Freitas and photojournalist Kaitlin Newman contributed to this article.