Three Baltimore County police officers have been indicted by Baltimore prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the city last fall, electronic court records show.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and a related charge.

Also charged were officers Justin Graham-Moore, 24, and Jacob Roos, 28. They are each charged with one count of misconduct in office.

The circumstances of the case were not immediately available Thursday evening, but Dave Rose, president of the county’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge, said the officers were assigned to the Wilkens precinct and were in the city for an arrestee who had been taken to a city hospital for treatment. He said he did not know enough about the case to comment further.

“We support our members right to due process and fairness the law requires,” Rose said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are known.”

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment, saying an announcement was planned for Tuesday.

Reached by phone, Small declined to comment. His defense attorney, Brian Thompson, said his client maintained he “did his job and did nothing wrong.”

“He looks forward to his defending himself in court,” Thompson said.

Graham-Moore and Roos could not be reached for comment. Their defense attorney, Oana Brooks, declined to comment.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2011, Small was among three officers honored by President Obama at a White House ceremony and the Kennedy Center, for saving a Pikesville man from a house fire in 2010.