An autopsy found that a man taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a behavioral crisis was killed while a patient at the facility, Baltimore Police said.

The man’s death dates to January 7, when police officers were called to a restaurant in the 1200 block of Orleans Street for a report of a man experiencing a behavioral crisis. Officers encountered a 63-year-old man threatening to harm himself and others, police said.

When medics attempted to treat the man, later identified as Paul Bertonazzi, he became combative and refused help. Crisis intervention officers were called to the scene and were able to transport him to the hospital for an evaluation.

On January 13, homicide detectives were informed that the man had died at Hopkins Hospital a day earlier - five days after he had arrived.

It wasn’t until November 1 that the medical examiner’s office ruled the man’s death to be a homicide, due to “trauma to the body.”

“The manner in which the victim’s injury occurred is still under investigation,” police said in a statement.

Representatives at Johns Hopkins Hospital did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division, which investigates police-custody deaths, said they were notified at the time of the Bertonazzi’s death and determined city officers were not responsible for his death.

“After a review of body-worn camera and surveillance camera footage, our office determined that the decedent was not in police custody when he sustained his injuries,” said Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office. “Based on these factors, the IID is not investigating this incident as a police-involved death.”