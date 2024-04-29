The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen endorsed Sheila Dixon for mayor, saying the administration of Mayor Brandon Scott has been “dysfunctional” and difficult to work with.

Cogen’s endorsement means the city’s two elected law enforcement officials are backing Dixon, following Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ endorsement earlier this month.

In an interview, Cogen laid out a series of examples in which he said the city has blocked his efforts or created problems.

“I’m trying to navigate a system where no one’s responsive. I can’t get anyone [in City Hall] to make any decisions,” Cogen, a Democrat elected in 2022, said. “And the decisions they’re making seem counterintuitive, and impact the way I can recruit and retain people.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cogen also said a judge’s clerk was recently robbed near the courthouses, businesses surrounding the courthouses have closed up, and said the courthouses themselves , which are maintained by the city, are dirtier than ever.

One of Scott’s key accomplishments has been a historic decline in homicides, but the Dixon campaign — joined by Cogen and Bates — has sought to undermine that progress, saying crime remains too high and that quality of life crimes are going unaddressed.

“We deserve more in this city than to focus on the murder rate,” Cogen said.

A spokesman for Scott did not immediately respond to Cogen’s criticisms.

Traditionally responsible for courthouse security and evictions, Cogen has sought to get his agency more involved in police responsibilities such as event security and street enforcement. But doing so, he said, has underscored the yawning pay disparity between his office and the Police Department.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He identified an unused $1.2 million sitting in his budget that he wants to pass along to his staff. But he needs city approval, which Scott denied in January, three months after Cogen had made multiple requests.

Scott wrote that he had to take into account the city’s structural budget deficit as well as how a salary adjustment might impact negotiations with the city police union. He also cited a recently negotiated, three-year contract with the deputies union, which Cogen had asked the Scott administration not to ratify prior to him taking office.

Cogen chafed at having to ask Scott for permission with how to spend his existing funds.

“He’s not supposed to tell me how I spend my money and my budget,” Cogen said, saying he is an elected official and suggesting the city’s oversight was “unconstitutional.”

Cogen cited other examples that he said show poor coordination by the city.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.