Baltimore police should spend less time in their vehicles and more time on the street, report says

After decades of discriminatory policing eroded trust in scores of neighborhoods across the city, the Baltimore Police Department is continuing an uphill battle to establish good relationships with residents, but it has a long way to go, according to a recent report on the agency’s efforts to implement “community policing.”

The report, which was completed as part of the department’s federally-mandated consent decree, found that staffing shortages “continue to be a barrier” in establishing community trust through more proactive policing efforts. The “community policing” philosophy is premised on the idea that officers form partnerships with community leaders to establish trust with residents. The hope is that trust will result in more cooperation to help police solve violent crimes.

But while the police department has made strides in training officers on community-oriented policies, actually putting them into practice has been a different story. For instance, the plan to have every beat officer regularly interact with their communities is still a long way from being a realistic one, the report by the monitoring team found.

“BPD will not be able to fulfill these requirements until it finds a way to free officer time to conduct meaningful community engagement,” the report said,” ... and to measure that this engagement is having the intended outcomes.”

One oft-cited metric in the report is the goal to have every officer spend 40% of their time “engaging in proactive community policing,” which essentially means walking the neighborhoods they patrol on foot and responding to concerns residents may have. Instead, officers continue to spend too much of their time in their vehicles, and much of their time responding to calls, the monitoring team concluded.

“In many of Baltimore’s neighborhoods, mistrust in the police has traditionally run high,” the report said. “BPD has faced considerable challenges in engaging in effective community policing, especially in some of the city’s most underserved communities.”

There were challenges for the monitoring team in even gauging how the department is doing with their goals. The team attempted to survey officers about community engagement, but only 293 responded to at least one question, and not all of those who began to survey actually completed it.

The monitoring team also attempted to analyze dispatch data and 311 calls to determine how much time officers spent proactively policing their beats, but it was “not able to draw definitive conclusions from the data because for approximately 20% of calls, officers’ on-scene time was not recorded.”

As part of the department’s efforts to engage with community members, it created “neighborhood coordination officers,” who are tasked with leading efforts in each police district to address problems that come up in speaking with residents.

While those officers are active and known in the communities they serve, “beat officers generally are not,” the monitoring team concluded.

“A number of people we spoke to said that they thought foot patrol is an important part of proactive policing, but officers are spending noticeably more time patrolling in their vehicles than they do on foot patrols,” the report said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Exacerbating that problem is the fact that most districts don’t have enough neighborhood coordination officers, “and that the NCOs who are assigned are often deployed to other more acute patrol responsibilities.”

The report also looked at whether officers were addressing quality-of-life concerns “in a manner that minimizes stops, searches, citations and use of force” as required by the consent decree. But the monitoring team said it was “not able to conduct this analysis because sufficient reliable data related to stops, searches, and arrests did not yet exist at the time of drafting this report.”

“However, BPD has been working diligently with the monitoring team to cure these data issues, such that the monitoring team intends to conduct this analysis in future assessments,” the report stated.