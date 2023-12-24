Baltimore County Police have identified the man who died in the Saturday shooting in Woodlawn as 28-year-old Judah James, known in Baltimore’s hip-hop scene as Bandhunta Jugg.

James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police said the shooting took place at about 4:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive outside a business and down the street from the Woodlawn branch library. Three men and a woman were also wounded and hospitalized.

Det. Trae Corbin said he did not have updates on the status of the victims, who are 24 to 29 years old. The investigation is ongoing.

Bandhunta Jugg is the older brother of Israel James, “Bandhunta Izzy.” The brothers rose in fame in 2016, after the release of “Bandhuntas,” Israel James told VICE in 2018. Judah James, who released his debut mixtape in 2016, dropped his latest single, “Designer Baby,” this month.

Fans have flooded the rapper’s social media and his partner’s, who goes by @trinaeeeee on Instagram, with condolences. She shared two Instagram posts dedicated to her “forever true love,” and said, “I will always make sure ur name lives on.”

