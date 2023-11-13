Police have arrested a man in the deadly shooting of David Boykin, a rising local rapper who was best known around Baltimore as President Davo.

Earl Lee, 27, of Mid-Govans, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and related offenses, according to court records. The Baltimore Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force detained him on Wednesday after he reported to a probation appointment.

Detectives allege that Lee fatally shot Boykin, 28, on Cliftwood Avenue, between North Washington Street and North Chester Street, on Oct. 6 just south of Clifton Park in East Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Law enforcement reported that they used surveillance video and license plate reader information to tie Lee to the crime. Police allege that he confessed to the homicide and admitted that a 9 mm handgun that investigators found in his 2006 Nissan Pathfinder belonged to him.

Boykin was among a number of hip-hop artists in Baltimore who attracted large followings in the last decade for their distinctly regional sounds. His most popular track, “I Don’t Wanna Be A Playa,” which is a remix of the Big Pun single, “Still Not A Player,” could be heard for years at parties in the city and on car stereos.

He had been getting ready to perform on Oct. 15 with YG Teck at Rams Head Live!