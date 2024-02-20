An Aberdeen man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting at D&M’s Tiki Bar and Crab Deck in Edgewood over the weekend, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Parrise Marcellous Valentine, 33, was arrested in Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to Harford County, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other crimes, according to the sheriff’s office. His case did not appear in online court records as of Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the tiki bar for a reported shooting. Inside, they found 24-year-old Dajuan Kyree Simmons, also of Aberdeen, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Simmons was declared dead shortly after arriving at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation led detectives to Philadelphia, where Valentine was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Valentine and Simmons knew each other, the sheriff’s office said, and this “was not a random crime.”

This story may be updated.

