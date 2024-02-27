Prosecutors said the evidence lends itself to the conclusion that Elliot Knox, 34, of Mount Holly, fatally shot Holley, a two-year veteran, on Dec. 16, 2021.

Sitting in a parking lot at his post at the time in Curtis Bay on Dec. 16, 2021, Baltimore Police Sgt. Dominic Crawford noticed a call for service about a crash pop up on the computer inside his patrol car.

Crawford told the dispatcher that he’d check it out. He said he spotted a broken fence and a patrol car in Curtis Bay Park and immediately went up to the driver’s door. That’s when he said he saw Officer Keona Holley, whom he had trained, unconscious.

He said he pulled Holley out of the car and started to render first aid. Meanwhile, a man who happened to be on the scene offered her words of encouragement, which could be heard on body-camera video.

“Come on baby, you hang in there!” the man said. “Come on, Holley!”

Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, had been shot multiple times — including twice in the head — and died one week later at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She was 39.

Crawford testified on Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court as prosecutors began presenting their case against Elliot Knox, 34, of Mount Holly, who’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office alleges that he fatally shot the police officer at about 1:30 a.m. while she was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue near Hazel Street in Curtis Bay and then took part in the killing of another man, Justin Johnson, at approximately 3 a.m. on Lucia Avenue near Airy Hill Avenue in Yale Heights.

In his opening statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund described the deadly shootings as executions.

Knox, he said, gave a statement to homicide detectives that consisted of hours of deception and lying. But Knox confessed that he and another man, Travon Shaw, were responsible for both killings, Bjorklund said.

Bjorklund said the evidence lends itself to the conclusion that Knox killed Holley. Meanwhile, Knox and Shaw, he said, both fired at Johnson, 38, while he was inside his 1997 Lincoln Town Car. .

“Be patient. Listen. Accept the evidence,” Bjorklund said. “You need to hold him accountable for being part of a tandem that executed a police officer and a citizen of this city when they were in their cars.”

But Natalie Finegar, Knox’s attorney, said the state has the burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt and declared that it will not come anywhere close to meeting that standard.

Finegar said her client initially lied but eventually told the truth during an interrogation. Knox, she said, only admitted to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

“He did not murder Mr. Johnson,” Finegar said. “He did not murder Officer Holley.”

Bjorklund called four witnesses in the morning. Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer recessed the trial for lunch before noon, and testimony is expected to continue at 1:30 p.m.

In 2023, Shaw, 34, of Catonsville, was found guilty of first-degree murder and related offenses in Johnson’s killing. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.