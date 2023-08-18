FBI arrests Christopher Bendann, ex-Gilman teacher accused of sexual abuse

Published 8/18/2023 9:57 a.m. EDT, Updated 8/18/2023 10:40 a.m. EDT

Chris Bendann, 38, exits the Baltimore County Courthouse in Towson with his legal team after a hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The former Gilman School teacher is accused of sexually abusing a student between 2016 and 2019, and was indicted on 16 counts including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and related offenses. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
The ex-Gilman teacher facing charges that he sexually abused a student was arrested by the FBI early Friday, a source with knowledge of the case confirmed.

Christopher Bendann spoke out forcefully earlier this month, saying he was innocent and that Gilman and Baltimore County authorities were defaming him. Bendann, 39, was free on home detention and scheduled for a December trial in state court on accusations that he abused a student.

It’s unclear what charges or accusations Bendann will face in federal court, or if they involve additional claims. The FBI was said to be examining nearly 20 electronic devices seized from the former teacher.

At the time Bendann was arrested on the state charges, in February, Steve Silverman, an attorney for the alleged victim, said the allegations were the “tip of the iceberg.”

But defense attorney Kobie Flowers said the lack of additional charges or allegations since then buttressed his claim that the victim was making a false accusation.

“We now stand some five, six months later and there is only one complaining witness. ... and that complaining witness has several reasons to be less than honest. We expect to show that in court,” Flowers said.

This article will be updated.

