Former Laurel police chief convicted of 8 counts of attempted murder in string of fires

A Howard County jury has convicted a 71-year-old Ellicott City man, the former police chief of the city of Laurel, with setting a string of fires against people who prosecutors say he believed had slighted him.

David Crawford was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of arson. The verdict followed a six-day trial.

Though on trial with fires that were set in Howard County, prosecutors told jurors of a string of fires that they said Crawford set across six Maryland counties, spanning almost a decade.

Crawford’s defense attorney Robert Bonsib had argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to link Crawford to the fires, and that it couldn’t be proven that Crawford intended to kill anyone. He called the fires “nuisance fires.”

“Just because he’s bad at murder, he doesn’t get a pass,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Hammond said in response.

Former Laurel police chief David Crawford. Courtesy: WJZ-TV.

Prosecutors said there was ample evidence: Crawford’s cell phone contained a list of the people whose homes were set ablaze — relatives, former co-workers, neighbors, even his chiropractor. His iPad and home computer also showed searches for the targets’ addresses around the dates of the fires, and a posting to a medical forum two weeks after one fire in which he asked how to treat a second-degree burn.

While there was little evidence to physically tie Crawford to the fires, investigators also pointed to data from a fitness app that tracks steps that showed Crawford moving about during early morning hours of some of the fires.

He also had calendar reminders, such as “McLaughlin fire,” in his phone that correspond to several of the fires.

The targets of the fires included his successor as Laurel police chief, Laurel’s city administrator, and former colleagues in the Prince George’s County Police Department, as well as a woman prosecutors say Crawford had a disagreement with about school redistricting.

One woman is listed as “white privilege,” a reference to a disagreement she had with Crawford’s wife. The woman, a director of a court program for children, asked Crawford’s wife, a former Prince George’s County prosecutor, not to participate after she took offense to a judge’s use of the term “white privilege” during the program, according to charging documents.

Bonsib, however, said that most of the victims couldn’t fathom any reason why Crawford would target them.

“By all accounts, they had an amicable relationship,” Bonsib said of Crawford’s former chiropractor, Russell Antico. He said Crawford and the woman who was said to have clashed with Crawford over Howard County school redistricting were actually on the same page.

But prosecutors in earlier court filings said there were minor provocations — like not being invited to a pool party, in one instance — that the victims say could have been the spark. Bonsib said the victims were reaching in hindsight to offer possible explanations.

Crawford did not take the stand and his attorney called no witnesses.