The iPhone notes file was labeled “Expedition Unknown,” and in it, prosecutors say, former Laurel police chief David Crawford kept a target list.

Nine of the 11 people on the list, who were associates or relatives of Crawford, have been the victims of intentionally set fires at their homes. One person with a “3″ next to their name had been hit three times; another with a “2″ was the victim of two fires.

In his first response to the charges, defense attorney Robert Bonsib told jurors in opening statements on Wednesday that most of the victims had no known beef with Crawford. That, he said, meant that there was no such pattern or explanation behind the crimes.

“The state can’t just say maybe or could be or might be, but have to convince you beyond a reasonable doubt,” Bonsib said.

Sitting in the courtroom gallery, Crawford’s estranged daughter Carrie Turner said afterward that her dad needed no egregious slight to hold grudges. Turner recalled advice he gave her when she was having a dispute with someone in grade school: “If somebody hits you, you hit them harder.”

Crawford, now 71, was arrested in March 2021 and is accused of setting a string of fires spanning six Maryland counties -- stretching from Waldorf to Ellicott City to Frederick -- between 2011 and late 2020.

Crawford was indicted in four of those jurisdictions, and Howard County prosecutors are laying out the entire case, including uncharged crimes, in order to establish a pattern.

Former Laurel police chief David Crawford. Courtesy: WJZ-TV.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Hammond told jurors that the evidence will include computer search histories as well as data from an Apple fitness app that allegedly shows Crawford active during early morning hours when fires were set.

The targets of the fires included his chiropractor, his successor as Laurel police chief, Laurel’s city administrator and former colleagues in the Prince George’s County Police Department, as well as a woman prosecutors say Crawford had a disagreement with about school redistricting.

One woman is listed as “white privilege,” a reference to a disagreement she had with Crawford’s wife. The woman, a director of a court program for children, asked Crawford’s wife, a former Prince George’s County prosecutor, not to participate after she took offense to a judge’s use of the term “white privilege” during the program, according to charging documents.

“The commonalities are obvious,” Hammond told jurors.

Bonsib, however, said that most of the victims couldn’t fathom any reason why Crawford would target them, and would be reaching in hindsight to offer explanations.

“By all accounts, they had an amicable relationship,” Bonsib said of Crawford’s former chiropractor, Russell Antico. He said Crawford and the woman who was said to have clashed with Crawford over Howard County school redistricting were actually on the same page.

“You will not hear one scintilla of evidence” that Crawford had problems with other victims, Bonsib said.

Hammond said Crawford “demanded authority” and could take offense if slighted in any way.

Crawford has been detained since his arrest, and was brought into court in a wheelchair and holding a cane. He was later ordered to sit in a courtroom chair.