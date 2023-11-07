Government rests its case in Mosby perjury trial; Mosby expected to testify

Federal prosecutors rested their case in the federal perjury trial of Marilyn Mosby, and the former top prosecutor for Baltimore was expected to take the stand in her own defense as soon as later today.

Prosecutors called just three witnesses over the course of about a day-and-a-half, the majority of testimony coming from an FBI forensic accountant who walked through Mosby’s personal finances and expenses that she claimed for a side business she incorporated in 2019.

Mosby, 43, is on trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of perjury, with prosecutors charging that she lied about suffering a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to gain access to $90,000 in retirement funds and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

Prosecutors say she suffered no such hardship. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors in opening statements Monday the case is “about a lawyer and a public servant, who placed her own selfish interests in front of the truth.”

Defense attorneys say Mosby had plans to operate a side business called Mahogany Elite Enterprises, hosting retreats for professional women of color, but the company failed to launch due to the pandemic. That, they say, qualified her for distributions from her retirement account under the CARES Act that cited the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated as an eligible “adverse financial hardship.” The rules surrounding what met the criteria were not specifically defined.

“What she did is not criminal,” assistant public defender Maggie Grace told jurors.

The company never took on any clients; it brought in no revenue. She did not list it in financial disclosure forms, and when it was discovered in July 2020 by The Baltimore Brew, Mosby said it was a “long-term venture” that she had no intentions to operate while in office. But the defense showed evidence that she had been working with a media consultant to develop a web site, logo and business plan.

The defense said Tuesday morning that they’ll argue that she publicly disavowed her true intentions for the company for “political reasons” and based on advice from her State’s Attorney’s Office staff.

“Mrs. Mosby insisted she was allowed to do this [run a side company while in office], she wanted to do this, and her team were advising her that for political reasons she needed to not operate the business,” defense attorney Lucius Outlaw III said Tuesday morning.

Mosby claimed $5,000 in expenses related to the company — the maximum allowable for a company that had no revenue — as write-offs on her 2019 taxes. During testimony of FBI accountant Jenna Bender, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting that Mosby listed travel and other expenses that were actually related to her duties as state’s attorney and personal travel.

Defense attorneys said prosecutors were “implying tax fraud,” which Mosby is not charged with. On cross-examination Tuesday, the defense suggested that Mosby was conducting research and having meetings on those trips that did relate to her business.

“Sitting here today, you don’t know whether at these locations she had business meetings with hotel management about amenities for groups” or meeting with local vendors or business people about sponsorships, asked assistant public defender Maggie Grace, another member of the team.

“No,” Bender said.

The defense also presented evidence that Mosby had corresponded with a media consultant company for the design of a web site, logo and business plan. But prosecutors countered that there was no record of any such payments to the company in their review of all of Mosby’s financial accounts.