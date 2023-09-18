Stating that it was important to ensure that those in law enforcement who run afoul of their sworn duties are held accountable, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates on Monday released an updated list of 60 police officers his office will not call to testify because of concerns that they are untrustworthy.

Bates removed the previous “Do Not Call” list in the spring to look at the names, examine the conduct that had been alleged and review the criteria that the office used to put police officers onto the registry. The updated list puts people in two categories: those who are currently employed and individuals who were separated in the last five years or connected to misconduct related to the Gun Trace Task Force, a corrupt plainclothes unit whose members stole money, planted evidence and sold drugs.

“We must be the guardians, ever vigilant, to ensure a fair and just system for all,” Bates told reporters at a news conference.

Bates outlined the office’s new protocols governing who ends up on the list:

Police officers with a “sustained” finding, filed through an internal affairs matter, that “implicates them based on evidence of behavior related to truthfulness.”

Law enforcement facing a criminal charge or who have a conviction for a crime that calls into question his or her ability to truthfully testify.

Bates can exercise his discretion and decide that a police officer will not be called to testify “based on evidence of behavior that calls into question the officer’s propensity to be truthful.” In that event, he said, he will contact the police commissioner or his or her designee ahead of time.

In a statement, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley thanked Bates and his office for “producing a list of officers that reflects our current police department.”

“We are committed to getting officers with integrity issues off the streets of Baltimore and putting the best officers forward in rebuilding trust with the communities we serve,” Worley said. “I’ve said this before, ‘one bad cop is too many,’ and we will continue to work alongside the State’s Attorney Office and others in putting the best cases forward in creating a safer Baltimore for all.”

The list can be found here.

