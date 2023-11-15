Marilyn Mosby’s second federal criminal trial set for January

Marilyn Mosby’s second federal criminal trial is now slated for January.

Baltimore two-term ex-prosecutor was convicted by a jury this month on two counts of federal perjury, but left unresolved were two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, which had been severed from the original indictment so they could be tried separately.

Mosby will not be sentenced on the perjury counts until the mortgage paperwork charges have been resolved.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby set jury selection for Jan. 16, with the trial getting underway two days later.

The trial will take place in Greenbelt, like the perjury case, which was moved because of Mosby’s complaints about pre-trial publicity.

Mosby was convicted of lying about suffering a financial hardship due to COVID-19 to access money from her retirement accounts that were held in trust. The remaining counts accuse her of making false statements on mortgage applications to buy Florida vacation properties using the newly acquired retirement funds.

Specifically, she’s accused of not disclosing a $45,000 IRS lien against her and City Council President Nick Mosby, when purchasing the properties, and for asserting that she would use one of the properties as a second home, which enabled her to obtain a lower interest rate.

One week prior to closing, she executed an agreement with a vacation home management company giving the company control over the rental of the property.