Montgomery County officials said an 18-year-old accused of threatening a shooting at schools in the county was involuntarily committed at a local hospital prior to his arrest.

An emergency petition to have him hospitalized was served March 6, and Alex Ye remained in the hospital until March 18 or 19, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said. Ye was arrested April 17.

Ye’s arrest came after a joint investigation by the Montgomery County police and the FBI. The FBI notified local officials of a 129-page “manifesto” where Ye wrote about committing a school shooting and contemplates targeting an elementary school, police said.

Ye is charged with making a threat of mass violence, a crime in Maryland that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. An attorney listed for Ye, Paulette Pagán, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ye has a bail review hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.

During a press conference Friday, officials said Ye had researched topics related to shooting and gun violence online, including “gun ranges near me” and “minimum age to enter a gun range.” He allegedly “routinely” searched and read about school shootings, including the Columbine shooting, the Parkland shooter’s sentence and a video game about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Montgomery County Executive Mark Elrich said Ye posted online about the difficulty of getting a gun in Maryland and said this could be a case where strict gun laws prevented a shooting from happening.

Jones, the police chief, said Ye’s father owns a gun that was locked in a safe in the house where the family lived. Ye did not have access to that weapon, Jones said.

Elrich also said this incident should “be a wakeup call” about mental health and said officials should learn from this incident to improve mental health support services.

Ye had previously described the document police are calling a “manifesto” as a work of fiction, according to The Washington Post. It told the story of “James Wang,” but an acquaintance told investigators the story had “striking similarities” to Ye, The Post reported.

This is a developing story.