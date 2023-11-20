Second person arrested in Morgan State University shooting

A second arrest has been made in connection with the October shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded and interrupted homecoming festivities.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested 18-year-old Jovan Terrell Williams, who also goes by the name “Chewy,” and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

An unnamed 17-year-old is also facing charges in connection with the campus shooting on the night of Oct. 3. Around the time of the teen’s arrest on Oct. 13, authorities said they were looking for Williams and had issued an arrest warrant for him.

D.C. police apprehended Williams Friday night for alleged involvement in local carjackings and soon realized he was wanted for multiple other criminal investigations, according to U.S. Marshal spokesperson Albert Maresca.

In a statement Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott thanked the U.S. Marshals, Baltimore Police Department and Morgan State police for working diligently on the case.

“The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them,” Scott said in the statement. “I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable.”

Morgan State President David Wilson also said in a statement that the campus community can move forward “with the comfort of knowing that both shooting suspects have now been captured and taken off the streets.”

“This is indeed great news,” Wilson said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Williams’ arrest “means that he is no longer able to terrorize our communities,” according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Williams was wanted on another warrant from June related to a guns and drug conspiracy case, authorities said this week. That case was being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the USMS and the Internal Revenue Service.