The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A Baltimore man is facing murder charges in Frederick County in connection to a body found weeks ago in a car in the middle of a field.

Frederick sheriff’s deputies and representatives from the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday carried out a search and seizure warrant in Baltimore and arrested Keon Wilson-Hawkins, 20, in the Jan. 10 killing of a 65-year-old Pikesville man, Brice Wendell Boots.

Deputies discovered Boots’ body that afternoon inside a vehicle in a field near Walkersville along the 8200 block of Crum Road. A caller reported the vehicle had its flashers on and had been there since 7 a.m. Officials began investigating the death as a homicide based on evidence located on the scene.

Deputies closed portions of Crum Road to the public for two days while crime scene investigation took place.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Authorities have not shared further details about the cause of death nor the criminal indictment, which is under seal. However, Wilson-Hawkins is facing also facing felony kidnapping and carjacking charges in addition to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Wilson-Hawkins’ bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. No attorney was listed as representing him in court records Tuesday morning.

“This very disturbing murder has been a non-stop priority for our agency since it occurred in early January,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a news release Monday. “This crime is another example of individuals from outside of this county committing violent crimes locally and somehow believing their crimes won’t be solved.”

Detectives went above and beyond, Jenkins said, to gather evidence, build a case for indictment and prosecution and arrest the suspect without incident.

This article will be updated.