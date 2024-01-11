A 65-year-old Pikesville resident has been identified as a man found dead in his car in Walkersville, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials identified the man as Brice Wendell Boots and said they had made next of kin notifications.

The sheriff’s office said they’re investigating his death as a homicide based on evidence they found at the scene Thursday evening. Officials did not share any details of that evidence.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville for a report of a suspicious vehicle in a field, officials said. The call indicated the car had been in the field since at least 7 a.m. and had its flashers on.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Deputies closed part of the road during the investigation and reopened it at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information related to the case to call 301-600-2071.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is the author of The Scan, the Banner's weekday newsletter. He's previously worked at The Baltimore Sun and Industry, and his work has appeared in Baltimore Magazine, USA TODAY and other outlets. 

More from Cody Boteler

Video shows man throwing a knife at police before being shot by Baltimore Police

AG identifies man fatally shot by Baltimore County Police, officers not named

More From The Banner

Why the Ravens’ ravens were pulled from duty — maybe forever

This dovekie, an arctic seabird, was swept ashore in Virginia by a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Maryland didn’t get snow, but we did get ... arctic birds?

Illustration shows photo of Ivan Bates speaking into microphones on left, officer writing ticket on pad while seated in car, and an empty courtroom with police tickets layered over and between the photos.

Baltimore launched a court docket for citations. Police aren’t writing many of them.

His best friend shot him in the face. He doesn’t know why.