A 65-year-old Pikesville resident has been identified as a man found dead in his car in Walkersville, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials identified the man as Brice Wendell Boots and said they had made next of kin notifications.

The sheriff’s office said they’re investigating his death as a homicide based on evidence they found at the scene Thursday evening. Officials did not share any details of that evidence.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville for a report of a suspicious vehicle in a field, officials said. The call indicated the car had been in the field since at least 7 a.m. and had its flashers on.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Deputies closed part of the road during the investigation and reopened it at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information related to the case to call 301-600-2071.