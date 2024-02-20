Baltimore County Police say they have closed without charges a domestic violence investigation that allegedly involved Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

New documents show that a woman reported to police in Acton, Massachusetts, that she had been involved in a domestic incident involving an NFL player, and that the player’s brother had drawn a firearm. She declined to identify him and said she was in fear, records show, but police conducted social media searches to determine who she was “associated with.”

“She stated that she was physically assaulted which left her with multiple bruises,” police wrote in a report. But when contacted by Baltimore County police later in the month, she said there were no further issues, nor did she disclose further details relating to the original report.

Police wrote that they contacted an attorney, presumably for Flowers, in an attempt to speak with him. The attorney told them he “would not avail himself at this time in reference to this report.” The investigation was deemed suspended on Feb. 16.

The woman went with her father and friend to the Acton Police Department on January 21 and told officers she had been involved in a “violent domestic incident” the week prior in Owings Mills. The woman had suffered bruises and said the suspect’s brother had pulled a gun, according to police records.

She did not want to share the suspect’s name or address, officers wrote.

“[The woman] explained that she was very hesitant to give much information due to the high-profile status of the other party involved,” according to the report.

“During the assault, she stated that she called 911 and was crying when they answered. She told the communications officer that she was okay and hung up.”

Police released a 911 call related to the investigation, in which a dispatcher can be heard asking a woman if she has an emergency or needs help. ”No, that’s OK, thank you,” she responds, sounding distraught.

Then two marked police cars were dispatched to the home in Owings Mills and sat in the parking lot for about two hours. Baltimore County Police called her back, but she did not answer. She closed the shades. Still, it was good the police cars were dispatched, she told officers.

“Because the brother got scared, left the room, put the gun away, and that is what really made it stop,” she said, according to the police report.

The county police department previously acknowledged an investigation involving Flowers, as did the police department in Acton, Massachusetts, though neither released details. Baltimore County police dispatch recordings also showed that on Jan. 16 a 911 call from a distressed woman was geolocated to the house next door to Flowers’ Owings Mills home, where neighbors also reported seeing officers that day.

On the recording reviewed by The Baltimore Banner, a dispatcher can be heard calling for an officer to check a location in Flowers’ block. The address is next door to Flowers’ home, though the dispatcher noted the location was determined using geolocation technology.

Earlier in the week, in response to questions about Flowers, police confirmed that as of Jan. 21 they were looking into an alleged assault but could not provide additional details.

Late Friday, after receiving multiple inquiries from The Baltimore Banner about that the investigation and any prior 911 calls, the department issued a statement that said: “The department has an open investigation and is working to determine if any crime has occurred. Any statement that confirms Zay Flowers as a suspect is inaccurate.”

Police in Acton, Massachusetts, also acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an alleged incident in Baltimore County last month that involved Flowers, but declined to release the report, citing state laws that keep confidential communications between victims and police in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. An Acton Police spokesman also cited the law and declined to answer questions on the matter.