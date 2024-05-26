A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Baltimore Police said in a statement that they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of North Dukeland Street around 3:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the 17-year-old suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and, “upon further canvassing,” the 15-year-old with a nonfatal gunshot wound.

Both boys were transported to a hospital, where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old is being treated.

The names of the victims have not been released. A Baltimore police spokesperson did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be called into the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-886-LOCKUP, or submit a text on the MCS website.

