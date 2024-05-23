The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will stroll into the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt today riding a wave of national support for her effort to convince President Joe Biden that she was the victim of a malicious prosecution.

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition backing a presidential pardon, and busload of supporters are expected to make the trip south while civil rights attorney Ben Crump will speak outside the courthouse.

Whether it will have any effect on her sentencing proceedings remains to be seen.

Mosby’s sentencing hearing will begin Thursday in federal court for perjury and mortgage fraud, marking what her attorneys have called a “dramatic and public fall from grace.” With more than a dozen people set to speak on her behalf, the court expects the proceedings could stretch into Friday.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor from 2015-2023, was found guilty at separate trials of two counts of perjury and one count of making a false statement on a loan application. The convictions relate to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

In 2020, Mosby twice certified under the penalty of perjury that she had experienced a qualifying “adverse financial consequence” to withdraw a total of $90,000 from a retirement account through a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. A jury determined that she lied.

Mosby then used that money to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida.

A second jury concluded that she also lied when she submitted a letter to the mortgage company that claimed her husband at the time, Nick, who’s the outgoing president of Baltimore City Council, had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing toward the condo. They’re now divorced.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby is scheduled to hand down the sentence after addressing a motion to forfeit the condo.

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System calculated the sentencing guidelines at 18-24 months in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Delaney and Aaron Zelinsky are asking for 10 months.

Mosby’s attorneys, Federal Public Defender James Wyda and Assistant Federal Public Defenders Maggie Grace and Sedira Banan, are requesting probation.

“Jail is not justice for Marilyn Mosby,” they wrote in court documents.

Over the past several weeks, Mosby has embarked on a media blitz during which she’s maintained her innocence and asked for a pardon from President Joe Biden. She’s made a number of appearances including on “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid on MSNBC; “Native Land Pod” with Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross and Andrew Gillum; and “The Breakfast Club.”

The NAACP and more than a dozen other organizations sent a letter to Biden describing the prosecution as a “miscarriage of justice and an example of the last administration’s misuse of authority” and called on him to issue a pardon.

Crump and more than 50 other lawyers later joined the call. So did the Congressional Black Caucus.

Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., also released a statement in support of the effort.

“Marilyn Mosby has dedicated her career to seeking justice and fighting for the underserved in Baltimore,” King wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is not against the law to access funds set aside for one’s future or financial hardships. This is a fundamental right that should not be criminalized.”

Mosby’s pardon application states: “While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and in fact, denied?”

Ivan Bates defeated Mosby in the Democratic primary in 2022 and ran unopposed on Election Day.

This story will be updated.